Student Government Association Convenes at Popodicon for President’s Reception

This past Tuesday, Shepherd University’s Student Government Association met for a reception hosted by University President Dr. Mary J.C. Hendrix at the historic Popodicon, a colonial-style house located on campus.

The Student Government Association consists of a group of representatives from various on-campus clubs and organizations that come together each week, acting as a voice for the student body. The group is led by SGA Advisor Rachael Meads among others student leaders who helped facilitate the event.

According to Shepherd University’s website, “The Student Government Association works to establish a more effective and representative student government, encourage interest and participation in responsible student government, protect the rights of students, and initiate, direct and promote students’ activities designed to enhance the welfare of the entire student body. Cameron Colwell, a junior at Shepherd, serves as SGA president.

While at the event, SGA members got a chance to meet President Hendrix and share their professional aspirations for the future after college. Establishing personal connections with students is something that Dr. Hendrix highly values.