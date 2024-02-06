SPORTS RECAP: SU Basketball Teams hold their ground on home court

The Shepherd University Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams win back-to-back after hosting both Bloomsburg and Shippensburg in a doubleheader this past Saturday and Monday.

Women’s Basketball

On Saturday, the Lady Rams (6-14) started the night off by beating the Bloomsburg Roongos 78-68. It was a back-and-forth game as the lead changed seven times, with the Rams securing the victory.

Some noticeable players on the Rams side were Sophomore Guard Peyton Grant, who scored the highest on the team with 25 points.

Another standout player was Junior Guard/Forward Sydney Bolles, who had a season high of 18 points and led the team in rebounds.

The Lady Rams won again on Monday, starting off by going back and forth with Shippensburg’s Raiders but, in the fourth quarter, Rams swept them by scoring 17 points and stole the win at 51-40.

Junior Guard Jordan Carr scored a game-high of 13 points to lead the Lady Rams to victory. Carr also led the team in the most field goals and free throws.

Freshman Forward Carmaya Brown had an outstanding day on the court as she had a career-high 14 rebounds, who also had a block, and scored three points.

Another Ram that stood out was Freshman Guard Kara Wehner who scored nine points, had four boards, and three assists.

Men’s Basketball

On Saturday, the Rams (9-11) knocked off Bloomsburg 67-58. The Rams started off strong, then lost momentum to a Roongo counterattack, followed by a momentum shift and held the Roongos’ off to claim the victory by the end of the night.

Some noticeable players on the Rams were Senior Guard Jordan Phillip who scored the most that night at 15 points and six field goals.

Another player who stood out on the court was Junior Forward Carson Poffenberger, who led the team in free throws and scored 14 points.

The Rams won again on Monday, sweeping the Raiders with a solid lead all game, winning 74-54.

Senior Guard Jordan Phillip had 17 points, seven of which were field goals , as well as two free throws. He surpassed 1,000 career points, ending the night with 1,007 total career points. This is a huge accomplishment for Phillip as only a minimal number of players have achieved this goal at Shepherd.

Another notable player was Senior Guard Daniel McClain-Corley led the team with 18 points, making six field goals, five boards, two assists, and a steal.