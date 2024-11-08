SPORTS RECAP: Rams Football strides to victory on Homecoming Weekend, Tennis finishes Fall season with a jubilant win

The Shepherd University Football team capped off Homecoming Weekend with a victory over the Millersville University Marauders. Both Shepherd Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams finished their Fall seasons with a victory. Shepherd Women’s Soccer succumbs to their first defeat of the season after a record-setting 12-game winning streak.

Football

Game One vs Millersville

On Saturday Oct. 19, the Shepherd University Football team hosted the Millersville University Marauders for the Homecoming game, defeating them 35-21. By the end of the first half, the score was tied 14-14 but the Rams had an outstanding second half only allowing the Marauders to score one touchdown.

Redshirt Junior Quarterback Lek Powell completed 15-of-24 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.

The Rams running game accumulated a total of 218 yards on the ground which was led by Redshirt Sophomore Running Back Jordan Barnett who had 19 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt Senior Running Back Malakai Brown also got in the action as he had 12 carries for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Junior Wide Receiver Cameron Dorner had an outstanding game as he caught eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Senior Linebacker Harold O’Neal led the team with nine tackles. Redshirt Freshman Linebacker Brodie Carroll had four total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Junior Defensive Back Donte Harrison was on lock down as he had two tackles and two pass break-ups.

Redshirt Junior Punter Ryan Barrick punted four times with an average of 47.8 and landed all punts inside of the 20-yard line, earning him PSAC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Game Two @ Kutztown

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Rams took a trip to Kutztown, Pennsylvania to face the #4 ranked Kutztown University Golden Bears where they were obliterated in a 24-0 game.

Powell threw 37-of-53 for 236 yards and four interceptions.

The Rams only accumulated 70 rushing yards which was led by Barnett with seven carries for 38 yards.

Senior Wide Receiver Barry Hill had an outstanding performance as he caught 15 passes for 108 yards.

Sophomore Defensive Back Miles Greer had an amazing game as he led the Rams with seven total tackles and one interception.

O’Neil also had a good game as he had six total tackles, a tackle for loss and one sack.

Harrison also got into the mix as he had an interception and two total tackles.

Rams Tennis

@ Juniata

The Shepherd Men’s Tennis team traveled to Huntingdon, Pennsylvania for their final matchup of the Fall Season in a 6-1 victory sweep against the Juniata College Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Singles Competition

Senior Arka Genguly (SHEP) def. Jules Guyot (JUN) 6-2, 5-7, 6-0



Adrian Vasquez (JUN) def. Junior Fabian Telschow (SHEP) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4



Sophomore Curry Taylor (SHEP) def. Dillon Murphy (JUN) 6-3, 6-2



Senior Jeremy Williams (SHEP) def. Arthur DeYoung (JUN) 6-2, 6-0



Freshman Jack Schottler (SHEP) def. Gustaf Geremia (JUN) 6-1, 6-1



Senior Khalid Alsadek (SHEP) def. Come Burghgraeve (JUN) 6-0, 6-4



Doubles Competition

Genguly/Williams (SHEP) def. Guyot/Vasquez (JUN) 6-2

Telschow/Taylor (SHEP) def. Dillion/Arthur (JUN) 6-2

Schlotter/Alsadek (SHEP) def. Geremia/Burghgraeve (JUN) 6-0

Lady Rams Tennis

@ Juniata

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Shepherd Women’s Tennis Team also won their final match of the Fall season, traveling away to Juniata College. The Rams recorded a 4-3 win over the Eagles.

Singles Competition

Marketa Beladova (SHEP) def. Medina Yessenaliyeva (JUN) 6-4, 6-2



Ximena Bolanos Tellez (SHEP) def. Celia Torres (JUN) 6-3, 7-5



Alison Cronk (SHEP) def. Nina Meadows (JUN) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1



Sydney Madlock (JUN) def. Kayda Shives (SHEP) 6-3, 6-3



Charley Madlock (JUN) def. Hallie Meyer (SHEP) 6-3, 6-1



Shveta Kalathur (JUN) def. Lily Gross (SHEP) 6-3, 7-5





Doubles Competition

Beladova/Bolanos (SHEP) def. Medina/Celia (JUN) 6-3



Cronk/Shives (SHEP) def. Nina/Sydney (JUN) 6-0



Meyer/Alexus Vaughn (SHEP) def. Charley/Shveta (JUN) 6-4

Rams Golf

Match One @ Gannon University Bud Elwell Invitational

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Rams Men’s Golf team traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania to compete in the Gannon University Bud Elwell Invitational where they placed seventh out of eight teams. The team had a total of 798 shots.

Junior Joey Leisinger led the Rams with a 153 to tie for 13th place. Freshman Campbell Koegler, Junior Nop Satjavitvisarn (158, T-25th), Junior Trey Rios (160, T-29th), Freshman Andrew Taylor (170, 45th), and Junior Luke Davis (183, 49th).

Match Two @ PSAC Championship

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the Rams traveled to Lebanon, Pennsylvania to compete in the PSAC Championship. They had a total of 921 shots, finishing sixth out of nine teams.

Rios led the Rams with a three-round total of 215 to tie for third place. He was followed by Junior Morgan Dehoff (231, 21st), Leisinger (235, T-26th), Koegler (243, T-35th), and Satjavitvisarn (258, 41st).

Lady Rams Golf

@ Bloomsburg Fall Invitational

On Thursday, Oct. 10, the Women’s Golf team wrapped their season up at the Bloomsburg Fall Invitational where they finished fifth out of eight teams.

The Rams were led by Junior Sara Veara and Senior Amanda Deener who both shot an 88 to tie for sixth place. They were followed by Graduate Student Olivia Rosick (100, 21st) and Freshman Kaylie Brown (115, 36th).

Rams Soccer

Game One vs West Chester

On Saturday, October 26, the Shepherd Men’s Soccer team hosted the West Chester Golden Rams, defeating them 1-0. Even with the Golden Rams taking more shots on goal, the Rams were able to pull off the win.

Sophomore Mid-Fielder Josue Guzman led the Rams with five shots and two shots on goal.

Freshman Goalkeeper Aidan Houck had an amazing game while posting six saves for the Rams.

Lady Rams Soccer

Game One vs West Chester

The Shepherd University Women’s Soccer team took their first loss of the season (1-0) on Oct. 9 to West Chester. , ending their 12-game win streak. After a scoreless first half, the Golden Rams were able to break the Lady Rams defense and score in the second half.

Junior Forward Lydia Gable led the Rams with four shots and three shots on goal.

Freshman Goalkeeper Hannah Wilt finished the day with five saves for the Rams.

Game Two vs. Kutztown

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Rams hosted the Kutztown Golden Bears , defeating them in a 2-1 matchup.

Sophomore Midfielder Annabelle Wunderlich scored a goal from an assist by Gable.

Senior Foward Sofia Carrera also scored a goal from an assist by Midfielder Reagan Ackermann.

Wilt recorded three saves for the Rams.

Rams Cross-Country

Game One @ DeSales Invitational

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Men’s Cross-Country team traveled to Centre Valley, Pennsylvania to compete in the DeSales Invitational where they placed 12th out of 16 teams.

The Rams were led by Sophomore Connor Ireland who finished 58th with a time of 29:15.4. He was followed by Junior Parker Mackey (30:02.8) and Senior James Burdock (90th, 30:31.4).

Game Two @ PSAC Championship

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Rams traveled to PSAC Championship, hosted in Kutztown, Pennsylvania where they finished last.

The Rams were led by Ireland who finished 111th with a time of 29:08.9. He was followed by Mackey (122nd, 30:08.2), Burdock (124th, 30:18.6), Freshman Jackson Fiolek (139th, 31:39.7) and Junior Nick Yankle (147th, 35:22.9).

Lady Rams Cross Country

PSAC Championship

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Women’s Cross-Country team also traveled to the PSAC Championship, hosted in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, finishing in last place.

The Rams were led by Junior Riley Staub who finished 101st with a time of 25:32.3. She was followed by Sophomore Camryn Row (118th, 26:18.4), Sophomore Elizabeth Cushwa (139th, 28:00.6), Freshman Zoe Boyd (150, 29:20.9), and Freshman Ashley Anderson (156th, 31:44.6)

Lady Rams Volleyball

Match One vs Fairmont State

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Shepherd Volleyball team hosted the Fairmont State University Falcons where the Rams defeated them 3-1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14).

Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter Joi Fairweather led the Rams with 13 kills.

Freshman Outside Hitter Jordan Pryor led the Rams with three aces.

Freshman Middle Hitter Rylee Lenz led the Rams with six blocks.

Sophomore Setter Macy Buso led the Rams with 38 assists.

Junior Defensive Specialist/Libero Harli Zeitz and Buso both led the Rams with 17 digs each.

Match Two vs Shippensburg

On Friday, Oct. 25, the Rams hosted the Shippensburg University Pirates where the Rams shut them out in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) win.

Lenz led the Rams with 11 kills and six blocks.

Buso led the Rams with 32 assists.

Zeitz and Pryor led the Rams with 14 digs each.