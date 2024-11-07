ELECTION RECAP: Trump wins Presidential Election, GOP controls Senate, House unclear

Former United States President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump wins the 2024 presidential election with 277 electoral college votes, the Associated Press announced early Wednesday morning, with Trump giving his victory speech shortly after. 270 votes are needed to win.

As of Thursday morning, Trump has secured 295 electoral votes and is projected to win Nevada and Arizona. Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris trails behind with 226 votes, and gave her concession speech Wednesday evening.

Trump won key battleground states including Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, which voted for President Biden in 2016. With these states, Trump is projected to win the popular vote.

The presidential election is not the only victory for the Republican Party, as the GOP secured a Senate majority in the US Congress. However, it is unclear whether they will have a complete red sweep in the election, as control of the House of Representatives has not been confirmed.

With the Trump victory, many Americans fear promises he made during his presidential campaign. Of which are the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, the cutting of funds to schools teaching material related to LGBTQIA+ and race-based issues, and the undoing of climate and environmental measures.

Other Americans rejoice as they believe Trump will end both the Middle East and Ukraine wars, reduce inflation and government spending overseas, as well as granting various tax cuts to all Americans.