BREAKING: Shepherd mourns passing of student

Shepherd University mourns the passing of student Grace Ortega, who was found unresponsive in her dorm room Friday night, according to a campus-wide email sent by Vice President of Student Affairs Holly Frye Saturday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you of the tragic loss of a member of our Shepherd family. Grace Ortega passed away in her room where her body was discovered on Friday evening, November 8. I know we all extend our deepest condolences to Grace’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the email said.

Ortega was a sophomore Photography major, according to a close friend.

The University is handling the loss with sensitivity, as administration express their condolences, and encourage seeking out mental health resources, as emergency counseling has been made available for the community.

“Counseling Center staff are available for support between 12:30 and 5 p.m. today in the Wellness Center conference room. I also encourage anyone who needs additional support to contact Counseling Services at 304-876-5161. The Dean of Students will communicate individual student needs to faculty,” Frye’s email said.

Executive Director of University Communications Hans Fogle expressed similar sentiment.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We will continue to support our students, faculty, and staff as they process this tragic situation. We encourage anyone who needs to talk this through to access resources via counseling services,” Fogle said.

An investigation on the cause of death is ongoing, according to the Shepherd University Police Department.

Editor’s Note:

The Picket Newspaper is dedicated to delivering unbiased reporting for the Shepherd University and local communities. However, we recognize the sensitivity of this loss and will provide information on University-led mourning to honor the life of Grace Ortega when announced.