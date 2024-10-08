SPORTS RECAP: #18 Women’s Soccer continue their undefeated streak; Football shuts out Shippensburg and clears Lock Haven

Rams Football

Game One @ Shippensburg

The Shepherd Rams Football team traveled to Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to face Shippensburg University’s Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 28 where they had an electrical game beating the Raiders in a 38-0 blowout. The defense had an impressive performance where they had six sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and one interception.

Redshirt Junior Quarterback Lek Powell completed 16 of 22 passes, had 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Redshirt Senior Running Back Malakai Brown led the Rams with 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Wide Receiver Cameron Dorner led the Rams with four catches for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Junior Wide Receiver Barry Hill also caught a touchdown pass and accumulated 44 yards off three catches.

Before earning himself PSAC East Defensive Player of the Week, Junior Linebacker JT. Kouame-Yao had an outstanding performance where he had 13 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 0.5 a sack.

Junior Defensive Back Donte Harrison recorded one tackle for loss and an interception.

Game 2 vs Lock Haven

The Rams stayed home and hosted Lock Haven University’s Bald Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 5, beating them in a frightful 48-35 finish. By the end of the first half, the Rams were up 31-3 but the Bald Eagles were able to put up 35 points in a nail-biting second-half showdown. With the defense creating two turnovers, three sacks and the offense putting up 519 total yards, the Rams came on top with the victory.

Powell went 18-of-27 for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Redshirt Freshman Jordan Barnett led the Rams with 19 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown had seven carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Graduate Student Running Back Gran Swinehart got in on the action with 17 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Dorner led the Rams with four catches for 97 yards and one touchdown. With the touchdown being a 67-yard strike from Powell.

Junior Linebacker Harold O’Neal led the Rams with eight total tackles.

Redshirt Sophomore Defensive Lineman Brett Kwoka was in the back field for the Rams as he led the team with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Sophomore Defensive Back Makai Young had an interception along with Redshirt Junior Geo-Di Tolbert who had a pick for the Rams.

Rams Soccer

Game One: @ Bloomsburg

In a 0-1 defeat, Shepherd University’s Men’s Soccer team traveled to Pennsylvania to face off against Bloomsburg University’s Huskies on Wednesday, Sept. 25, where the Huskies took control of the second half and capped off the evening by defeating the Rams.

Sophomore Mid-Fielder Donik Elshani led the Rams with two shots and one shot on goal.

Freshman Goalkeeper Aidan Houck had three saves for the Rams.

Game Two @ Lock Haven

With another disappointing 0-1 loss, the Rams traveled to face off against Lock Haven’s Bald Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 28 in another disappointing loss where the Bald Eagles took complete control of the second half once more.

Elshani led the Rams with three shots.

Houck recorded three saves for the Rams.

Game Three vs. Shippensburg

In an electrifying 2-0 win, the Rams stayed home as Shippensburg’s Raiders paid a visit on Wednesday, Oct. 2, where a tank of gas seemed wasteful as they headed home in defeat.

Freshman Mid-fielder Josue Guzman led the Rams with four shots, had two shots on goal and had a goal from an assist by Elshani.

Junior Forward Luke Barger posted a goal for the Rams.

Houck capped off the day with four saves.

Game Four @ West Chester

With a tough first half the Rams lost on a road game (0-2) against West Chester University’s Golden Rams on Sat, Oct. 5, where the Rams struggled to put any points on the board in a disappointing blowout.

Elshani led the Rams with five shots and three shots on goal.

Houck recorded six saves for the Rams.

Lady Rams Soccer

Game One vs. Mansfield

With an impressive performance by Sophomore Forward Lydia Gable, the Women’s Soccer team was led to a 5-0 against Mansfield University’s Mountaineers while also acquiring PSAC East’s Player of the Week on Wednesday, Sep.25.

Gable recorded 14 shots, 11 shots on goal, and four goals.

Sophomore Midfielder Reagan Ackermann also recorded one goal with two shots and two shots on goal.

Sophomore Goalkeeper Hannah Wilt recorded one save for the Rams.

Game Two @ Kutztown

In their second matchup of the week, the Rams traveled to face off against Kutztown University’s Golden Bears which ended in a 1-1 tie on Saturday, Sept. 28. In a scoreless first half, both teams were able to put up points in the second half.

Sophomore Mid Fielder Taylor Schuck recorded one shot, one shot on goal, and one goal.

Wilt recorded four saves for the Rams.

Game Three vs. Millersville

In their 2-1 win over the Millersville University Marauders, the Rams stayed home while the Marauders paid a visit on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with another amazing performance shown by the Rams.

Gable led the Rams with four shots, two shots on goal, and one goal with an assist from Ackermann.

Junior Mid-fielder Sarah Peternel also recorded a goal with two shots and two shots on goal.

Wilt had one save for the Rams.

Game Four @ Lock Haven

In their final matchup of the week, the Rams traveled to face off and defeated Lock Haven’s Bald Eagles in a 3-0 blowout. With an undefeated season so far, the Rams continued their streak.

Freshman Midfielder Annabelle Wunderlich had an amazing game for the Rams as she posted two goals.

Ackermann got in on the action with one goal for the Rams.

Wilt had four saves for the Rams.

Rams Golf

Match one, Cardinal Classic

Before winning against 14 teams, Shepherd University’s Men’s Golf team traveled to Hagerstown, Maryland to compete in the Cardinal Classic on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Junior Trey Rios, Junior Morgan Dehoff, and Shepherd B team player Freshman Killian Donnelly shared medalist honors by firing a two-round score of six-under-par.

The B team was led by Donnelly. He was followed by Freshman Campbell Koegler (T-6th, -1), Sophomore Jimmy Goldsborough (T-38th, +9), Freshman Ben Heidrick (T-44, +11) and Junior Luke Davis (T-50th, +13).

Match Two, Sunnehanna Collegiate

The Rams traveled to Johnstown, Pennsylvania to face off in Sunnehanna Collegiate on Tuesday, Oct. 1, where they placed ninth out of 16 teams.

Koegler led the Rams with a two-round total of 148 to tie for 27th place. He was followed by Rios and Junior Joey Leisinger who both shot a 150 to tie for 38th place. They were followed by Dehoff (152, T-47th), Junior Nop Satjavitvisarn (Yannawa Bangkok/Thailand International Community School) and Freshman Andrew Taylor (both shot a 161 and tied for 78th).

Lady Rams Golf

Match one, Cardinal Classic

Before placing third place, Shepherd University’s Women’s Golf team traveled to face off in the Cardinal Classic in Hagerstown, Maryland on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Graduate student Olivia Rosick led the Rams as she finished in fourth place (+12). She was followed by Junior Sara Veara (T-6th, +15), Graduate student Amanda Deener (T-17th, +24) and Freshman Kaylie Brown (T-27th, +33).

Match two, Millersville Women’s Fall Classic

In their next matchup, the Rams traveled to Kutztown, Pennsylvania to face off in the Millersville Women’s Fall Classic on Tuesday, Sept. 24, where the Rams placed seventh out of eight teams.

Veara led the Rams with a two-round total of nine over par to finish in fifth place. She was followed by Rosick (T-27th, +30), Deener (33rd, +37), and Brown (42nd, +48).

Rams Volleyball

Game 1 @ Shippensurg

One road trip, five sets later, and a 3-2 (24-26, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-1) win over Shippensburg’s Raiders, the Shepherd Rams Volleyball team came up with an impressive win on Friday, Sept. 27.

Freshman Middle-Hitter Rylee Lenz led the Rams with 20 kills.

Freshman Middle-Hitter/Right-Side Hitter Sophia Ryan led the Rams with five blocks.

Junior Outside-Hitter Sydney Babb led the Rams with two aces.

Sophomore Setter Macy Buso led the Rams with 54 assists.

Junior Libero Harli Zeitz led the Rams with 34 digs.

Game 2 @ East Stroudsburg

Before a 3-1 (21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 27-25) win, the Rams hit the road once again to face off against East Stroudsburg University’s Warriors on Friday, Oct. 4 in a short four-set game.

Ryan led the team with 12 kills and eight blocks

Buso led the Rams with 46 assists.

Zeitz led the Rams with 23 digs.

Game 3 @ Kutztown

The Rams advanced their record to 11-4 after beating Kutztown’s Golden Bears 3-1 on Saturday Oct. 5 in a final road trip to cap off the week.

Middle Blocker/Right-Side Hitter Joi Fairweather led the Rams with 12 kills.

Ryan led the Rams with five blocks.

Buso led the Rams with 33 assists.

Zeitz led the Rams with 16 digs.

Rams Cross Country

Being that the Shepherd University’s Men’s Cross-Country team only had four players, they were not able to place as they traveled to Salisbury, Maryland to compete in the Don Cathcart Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The men were led by Junior Parker Mackey who finished 25th with a time of (30:15:30). He was followed by Senior James Burdock (30th, 30:55:80, Sophomore Connor Ireland (40th, 32:44:20), and Junior Nick Yankle (45th, 35:13:00).

Lady Rams Cross Country

Before placing 6 out of 8, the Shepherd University’s Women’s Cross Country team traveled to compete in the Don Cathcart Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28 alongside the Men’s Cross-country team.

The women were led by Junior Riley Staub who finished 13th with a time of (24:39:10). She was followed by Sophomore Elizabeth Cushwa (35th, 27:22:00), Freshman Zoe Boyd (45th, 29:02:50), Freshman Ashley Anderson (51st, 32:39:00), and Freshman Autumn Crites (58th, 37:24:90).

Rams Tennis

Shepherd University’s Men’s Tennis team were defeated in a 0-7 blowout, they hosted Frostburg State University’s Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Men’s Singles

Cole Alcala (FROST) def. Arka Genguly (SHEP) 0-6, 4-6

German Diaz (FROST) def. Fabian Telschow (SHEP) 1-6, 1-6

Viktor Boban (FROST) def. Curry Taylor (SHEP) 3-6, 1-6

Matt Bolen (FROST) def. Jeremy Williams (SHEP) 2-6, 1-6

Noah Fisher (FROST) def. Jack Schottler (SHEP) 0-6, 1-6

Jason Haley (FROST) def. Khalid Alsadek (SHEP) 2-6, 0-6

Doubles Competition

Cole Alcala/German Diaz (FROST) def. Genguly/Williams (SHEP) 2-6. Viktor Boban/Matt Bolen (FROST) def. Telschow/Taylor (SHEP) 0-6. 3. Noah Fisher/Jason Haley (FROST) def. Schlotter/ Alsadek (SHEP) 0-6.

Lady Rams Tennis

With a 6-1 defeat, Shepherd University’s Women’s Tennis team hosted Frostburg’s Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Senior Marketa Beldova won her singles match 6-3, 4-6, 10-7

Women’s Singles

Beladova (SHEP) def. Alyssa Kush (FROST) 6-3, 4-6, 10-7

Patricia Castejon (FROST) def. Bolanos Tellez (SHEP) 0-6, 0-6.

Ella Troxell (FROST) def. Hallie Meyer (SHEP) 0-6, 2-6.

Lauren Ceballos (FROST) def. Lily Gross (SHEP) 0-6, 0-6.

Sydney Goering (FROST) def. Alexus Vaughan (SHEP) 0-6, 2-6.

Lorena Pintar (FROST) wins by forfeit.

Doubles Competition