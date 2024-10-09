PRESS RELEASE: Garcia Moore replaces Lewis in BOG, Mentzer-Blair and Mason reappointed

Guillermina Garcia Moore has been appointed to the Shepherd University Board of Governors by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on Sept. 27 to replace BOG member Eric Lewis, who completed two terms, according to a press release by Shepherd University on Oct. 3.

Governor Justice also reappointed Bog members Susan Mentzer-Blair and Jay Mason.

Garcia Moore has a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Bachelor of Arts in development studies focusing on Latin America from the University of California at Berkeley, a Master of Arts in strategic security studies from the College of International Security Affairs, National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

Moore worked in the United States House of Representatives for seven years, two of which were serving as senior policy advisor to the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“I am thrilled to join Shepherd University’s Board of Governors and look forward to using my fifteen years of experience in public affairs and advising top leaders in the public and private sectors to advance the goals and objectives of the University,” Moore said. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve with such distinguished members of the Board, and I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues and President Hendrix to continue moving this wonderful institution forward.”

She was an advisory council member for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in Washington, D.C.