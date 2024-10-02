PRESS RELEASE: Stubblefield Institute and SGA to hold student-run General Election town hall tomorrow

Shepherd University’s Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communication and Student Government Association will hold the For Students, By Students General Election Town Hall on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Storer Ballroom located in the Student Center.

Candidates running for House Districts 98 and 99 will speak from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Joe Funkhouser (R-98)

Troy Miller (D-98)

Wayne Clark (R-99)

Osmund Anderson (D-99)

Candidates running for Districts 97 and 100 will speak from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

S. Chris Anders (R-97)

Lucia Valentine (D-97)

Bill Ridenour (R-100)

Maria Russo (D-100)

Candidates for the Jefferson County Commision seats (JCC) of Shepherdstown and Harper’s Ferry will speak from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Cara Keys (R-Shepherdstown)

Carrie Blessing (D-Shepherdstown)

Pasha Majdi (R-Harpers Ferry)

Lanae Johnson (D-Harpers Ferry)

Candidates for the JCC seats of Charles Town and Middleway will speak from 7:15 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Jack Hefestay (R-Charles Town)

James Walch (D-Charles Town)

David Rabb (M-Charles Town)

Mike Mood (R-Middleway)

Natalie Grantham Friend (D-Middleway)

The town hall is open to all members of the community, according to Stubblefield Institute.

The RSVP for the event is located on RamPulse.