PRESS RELEASE: Poet Laureate Marc Harshman becomes next Appalachian Heritage Writer-in Residence

Poet Laureate Marc Harshman has been given the role of being Shepherd University’s next Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence. He has published numerous poetry books and children’s books throughout his writing career.

Harshman will receive the Appalachian Heritage Writer’s Award which comes with a $5,000 prize provided by the West Virginia Humanities Council.

His work as Appalachian Writer-in-Residence will result in a website being created containing information on his curriculum.