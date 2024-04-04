Battle of Shepherdstown History Talk with T.A McGrath begins Friday

This Friday begins the Shepherdstown Battlefield Spring Fling Weekend at the Shepherdstown Opera House, where author Thomas A. McGrath will be discussing his book “Bay State Blood and Valor: Massachusetts at the Battle of Shepherdstown.”

The event starts with a talk about the Battle of Shepherdstown and goes in depth on the battle that took place two days after the Battle of Antietam during the American Civil War, which pushed Confederate troops across the Potomac River and ultimately ended Robert E. Lee’s Maryland campaign.

The talk will begin at 7 p.m. at the Opera House followed by McGrath’s talk.

McGrath’s book in detail acknowledges the heroism and actions of the 18th and 22nd Massachusetts divisions that played an intricate role within the Civil War.