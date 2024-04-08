PRESS RELEASE: Goat Therapy event happening today on Midway Lawn

Shepherd University’s Mental Health Awareness Club will be hosting Let Go of Stress with Goat Therapy! today on the Midway from 11:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m.

The event is open to any Shepherd students or staff members, and those who attend will be able to hang out, cuddle, and most likely take pictures of and with goats.There will also be more information about the Mental Health Awareness Club and about their officer applications.

The Mental Health Awareness Club is hosting this event to try to help students decompress from the stresses of finals week which is coming up the week of April 22.This is the first year that they are hosting the event, but President of Shepherd University’s Mental Health Awareness Club, Samantha Fridley, is hoping to continue hosting this event annually.

“This is our first time doing [the event] … one of our other members brought up doing some kind of animal therapy … I would like to do this yearly; I think it would be really cool to do this before finals or midterms.”

Let it be known that any students who plan on attendingthis ‘GOATed’ event will have to sign a waiver, which will be provided at the event on Monday.

“We have waivers to be signed because we’re dealing with animals that are unpredictable,” event co-chair of Shepherd University’s Mental Health Awareness Club, Skylar Mansfield said.

Although, you should not let this deter you from the event, especially if you are a lover of furry friends like these!

For anyone wondering how old the goats at this event will be, Fridley mentioned that although some of them were just recently born this past March, the ages of the goats will vary.

When asked how they feel about the event, Fridley and Mansfield said that they are very excited!

“I think it’ll be a great way to get our club out there, but also to have something where students can have fun, take a break from studying for finals, and just pet baby goats!” Fridley explained.

For more information about the Mental Health Awareness Club, you can visit their profile on RamPulse or their Instagram account (@shepramscare