OPINION: My Take on the Best Espresso in Shepherdstown, Ranked

Personal taste depends upon personal preference. I want to convey not just my opinions, but also my impression of the taste of each espresso in Shepherdstown so you can use this as a guide to find the best coffee for you.

Keep in mind that when it comes to double espresso, I prefer it to be more acidic, slightly bitter, with a hint of sweetness in the aftertaste. That is the standard I am basing my reviews on, and these are my findings ranked best to last.

MJ’s on German DeliCafe-$3.00

MJ’s on German DeliCafe is a small shop with a lot of character. There’s always a table overflowing with loaves of sourdough from Bolivar Bread Bakery in Harpers Ferry, which is to die for. MJ’s knows how to make an exceptional brew, not too sweet and just strong enough for that morning jolt before class. The taste is slightly bitter, with a nutty aftertaste.

Little Brick Coffee-$4.00

The trip over the bridge to Sharpsburg for this espresso is worthwhile. Little Brick Coffee, aptly named, is a small coffee shop with friendly staff that offers an assortment of drinks and fresh baked goods. The espresso here is top tier. The color is a rich brown with a smooth consistency; the perfect amount of foam on top. The combination of sweetness and acidity is almost unmatched. The flavor was well balanced, strong but not overwhelming.

Bistro 112-$4.00

Bistro 112 is a French restaurant on German Street with an exquisite atmosphere. From the dining rooms to the bathrooms, Bistro 112 feels like a fine dining experience with a casual allure. Their espresso is no exception, boasting a thick foam on top, creamy, with floral undertones. The coffee was not as acidic as I prefer, and just a hair too bitter. Some extra sugar cut the bitterness and brought out the flavor nicely. The bistro offers a wide variety of sweeteners in eco-friendly packaging, and their staff is extremely friendly and accommodating to all requests or dietary restrictions. Great spot for a quiet brunch or place to study between classes.

Lost Dog Coffee Fine Arts Drink Emporium-$4.00

Lost Dog Coffee is a polarizing establishment, getting accosted by the owner is almost a rite of passage to Shepherd students. Quirky decor and trinkets cover every nook and cranny inside, trickling out onto the street; almost alluding to the eccentric menu that boasts such items as ‘Vanilla Wetdog’ or ‘Sinderella’s Slipper’. While Lost Dog holds itself in high regard among the snobbiest of coffee snobs, I’ve never personally been impressed by their espresso. It’s not too acidic, however the flavor is far too bitter for my preference. I find the taste overpowering, too bold, and overall unbalanced. My advice would be to stick to their matcha lattes, they have the highest quality I’ve had the pleasure of drinking by far.

Sweet Shop Bakery-$4.00

Sweet Shop Bakery has a cozy charm and warmth that isn’t easily replicated, like a hallmark movie. The heavenly smell of their pastries lingers onto the street from their kitchen, inviting you inside for a bite. It is the ideal location for a brunch date or quick chat. All that to say, I’m not a fan of their espresso. The profile is immensely weak and sour. Somehow, while appearing to be under-extracted, it has a harsh and burnt aftertaste that leaves my taste buds offended. Stick to their teas and delectable fresh baked goods.