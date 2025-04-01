PRESS RELEASE: Shepherd to host Middle East Peace Forum on April 2

A Middle East peace forum will be held at Shepherd University’s Storer Ballroom in the Student Center on Wednesday, April 2 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Titled “Pathways to Lasting Peace in the Middle East” by the Eastern Panhandle Together Educating and Advocating for Middle East Peace (T.E.A.M.), the event brings together four panelists to discuss peacebuilding for the Middle East.

The Panelists are:



Dr. Nizar Farsakh, a Palestinian-Italian lecturer of International Affairs at George Washington University. He was an advisor to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as well as former Prime Minister Salam Fayyad. From 2011-2017, he advised Palestinian ambassadors to the United States and is a key member in Palestinian negotiations with Israel.

Ruti Kadesh, an Israeli and the founder and director of Tovanot, an Israeli education program in Washington D.C. supporting both Palestinian and Jewish self-determination.

Reverand Gusti Linnea Newquist, head of the Shepherdstown Presbyterian Church and a Commissioner of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement 2022 General Assembly.

Dr. Phillip Farrah, a Palestinian and founding member of two organizations, the Washington Interfaith Alliance for Middle East Peace and the Palestinian Christian Alliance for Peace.

Refreshments will be served after the event, and bowling will be open for after-hour discussions till 10:00 p.m. at no charge.

The event is open to all Shepherd students and locals. RSVP here.