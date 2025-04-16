Shepherd University Outlines Campus Improvements with State Grants: Questions Remain

In a press release issued in December, Shepherd University announced it received grants worth $30 million from former West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the state legislature and treasury but more importantly, on how this funding would be given back to the campus.

The funds are composed of two separate grants with $15 million from the Governor’s Civil Contingent Fund and the other $15 million being supplemental funding that was approved for Shepherd in October by state legislation, according to WVPB reporter, Jack Walsh.

Shepherd administrators have yet to respond after asking for insight into the fund distributions, the governmental processes that occurred to attain this funding, and if there are any limitations as to how these funds can be used.

However, Shepherd administrators have announced the proposed projects will include a dining /multipurpose facility and athletic complex building with an attached dining hall, repairs and renovations to the Potomac Place dormitory as well as to Dunlop and Printz apartments, upgrades to the athletic fields, and a new maintenance and facilities building, along with other various academic initiatives.

In the press release, Shepherd University President Dr. Mary J.C. Hendrix thanked supporters of the grant and West Virginia state government officials including Senate President Craig Blair, House Speaker Rodger Hanshaw, Treasurer Riley Moore, Delegates Eric Householder and Paul Espinosa, and Senators Patricia Rucker and Jason Barrett for the work and support each put into helping Shepherd University acquiring these grants.

In the initial Student Affairs email sent, students were told to expect monthly progress reports, although such reports have yet to be sent out.