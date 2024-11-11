Shep-O-Treat comes back to Shepherdstown for the 23rd time

Shep-or-Treat commenced on Oct. 30 with its 23rd annual community children’s carnival in the Shepherd University West Campus G parking lot across from the Wellness Center.

The event was put on by the Shepherd University Program Board and Student Government Association.

Adults, children, members of the community, and Shepherd students alike dawned their Halloween costumes for the night.

Activities included games, face painting, giveaways, and trick or treating.

“It’s our first time coming,” Scarlet Whittaker, an attendee said. She was referring to herself and her daughter. “Her favorite booth was the bucket toss.”

The activity booths were set up along the sides of the parking lot and staffed by volunteers.

Volunteer Trinity Anderson kept track of the number of attendees coming by her booth to enter. “We’ve had 687 so far,” she said halfway through the night, “and I’m only keeping track of one side.”

Members of the Shepherd University School of Music performed live music in the center of the event.

Students can help plan for next year’s Shep-or-Treat by contacting the Director of Student Life and Activities Racheal Meads.