What is Easter, and how do Shepherd students celebrate it?

Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, including some Shepherd students. It is holiday to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Many Christians observe Lent prior to Easter, which is a 40-day fast emphasizing on spirituality and mercy.

In the West, Easter occurs between March 22 and April 25. However, what do bunnies and eggs have to do with it?

Traditions like getting visits from the easter bunny are folk lures for spring that represent new life and (History) in some pagan religions, eggs represent futility.

Eggs have come to represent Jesus’s resurrection or rebirth. In the 1870s and 1880s, Easter became commercialized, which brought Easter fashion and parades many dressed up for.

Moreover, the easter egg and bunnies tradition most probably stemmed from German traditions for eggs symbolizing new life, connecting with the Christian belief of Christ’s resurrection on Easter.

However, Easter is still seen as a traditional and religious holiday at Shepherd alongside its commercialized normalcy, with some students celebrating it with family and/or going to church.

“Now I just have dinner with my family,” Anthony, a Shepherd student said.

Bella, another student, says she celebrates with her family unless she doesn’t have any prior commitments

“We have small gifts, usually a dinner of some sort and church, if I don’t have work,” she said.

While some students will celebrate Easter in a traditional way, many will probably celebrate in the more commercialized way, with Easter egg hunts and chocolate bunnies.