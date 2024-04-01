Men and Women’s Golf Team Open Up Vulcan Fire Classic in Pennsylvania, Baseball takes wins and losses, both Tennis teams take losses, Women’s Lacrosse bring home two wins

Last week Shepherd University’s Men’s and Women’s Golf team participated in the California (Pa) Vulcan Fire Classic in Washington Pennsylvania.



The baseball team traveled to Pennsylvania to face Mansfield and Shippensburg University, hosting Shippensburg on March 30.

The softball team traveled to face Bloomsburg University and returned to Shepherdstown to host Kutztown, Mansfield, and Lock Haven University.

The Lacrosse team also took a road trip to Pennsylvania to face Shippensburg and hosted East Stroudsburg on Saturday.

Lastly, the Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams also traveled to Pennsylvania to face off against Kutztown and Bloomsburg where the Women’s later ended their week off with hosting Davis & Elkins at Shepherd on Friday.

Men’s Golf- March 26

The Men’s Golf team traveled to Washington, Pennsylvania to face off in the California (Pa) Vulcan Fire Classic. The boys scored 635 to finish in sixth place while competing against nine other teams.

Sophomore Joey Leisinger had an incredible game in which he scored 151 to tie for tenth place to lead the Rams.

Sophomore Morgan Dehoff tied for twentieth as he dropped 155.

Women’s Golf- March 26

Just like the Men’s, the Women’s Golf team traveled to Pennsylvania to face off in the Vulcan Fire Classic. With only three competitors, they weren’t qualified to place, however, there were many ladies that showed out.

Sophomore Sara Veara shot a 180 to finish in tenth place for the Rams.

Men’s Tennis

The Men’s Tennis Team stayed overnight in Pennsylvania as they faced Kutztown on Sunday and Bloomsburg on Monday.

Match One – March 24

In their first match on Sunday, the Rams faced off against Kutztown’s Bears, taking a 6-1 defeat.

Senior Nicholas Espinoza was the only Ram to win his match as he recorded an 6-2, 7-6 (11-9) win in his singles matchup.

Singles Results

Gonzalo Barcelo (KUTZ-M) def. Arka Genguly (SHEP-M) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) Espinoza (SHEP-M) def. Dang Nguyen (KUTZ-M) 6-2, 7-6 (11-9) Joaquin Perez (KUTZ-M) def. Curry Taylor (SHEP-M) 6-1, 6-1 Emmitt Robinson (KUTZ-M) def. Hamilton Hall (SHEP-M) 6-0, 6-2 Henrique Rocha (KUTZ-M) def. Khalid Alsadek (SHEP-M) 6-0, 6-1 Neal Devkaran (KUTZ-M) def. wins by default

Doubles Results

Gonzalo Barcelo/Joaquin Perez (KUTZ-M) def. Genguly/Espinoza (SHEP-M) 6-1 2. Dang Nguyen/Henrique Rocha (KUTZ-M) def. Taylor/Hall (SHEP-M) 6-1



3. Sebastian Arizpe/Justin Gincauskas (KUTZ-M) wins by default



Match Two – March 25

On Monday, the Rams continued to Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to face the Huskies, only to be defeated 0-7.

Singles Results

Denis Dementev (BLOOM-M) def. Genguly (SHEP-M) 6-4, 6-2

Albert Martin (BLOOM-M) def. Espinoza (SHEP-M) 6-3, 6-4

Gonzalo Barcelo (BLOOM-M) def. Jeremy Williams (SHEP-M) 6-2, 6-1

Iu Casamitijana (BLOOM-M) def. Hall (SHEP-M) 6-3, 6-1

Jaime Soria (BLOOM-M) def. Alsadek (SHEP-M) 6-0, 6-1

Landon Wall (BLOOM-M) def. Win by default

Doubles Results

Genguly/Espinoza (SHEP-M) def. Patel/Dilan (BLOOM-M) 6-4

Fernando Barros/Jaime Soria (BLOOM-M) def. Taylor/Alsadek (SHEP-M) 6-2

Denis Dementev/Iu Casamitijana (BLOOM-M) def. Hall/Williams (SHEP-M) 6-1

Women’s Tennis

The Women’s Tennis also played against Kutztown and Bloomsburg this past weekend with the men. They also hosted Davis & Elkins on Friday.

Match One – March 24

While visiting Kutztown, it was a tight match day for the Lady Rams who were defeated by the Bears 3-4.

Senior Marketa Beladova won her singles match with a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Sophomore Ximena Bolanos Tellez won her singles match with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

Sophomore Allison Cronk won her singles match with a 6-3, 6-0 win.

Singles Results

Beladova (SHEP-W) def. Alejandra Vera (KUTZ-W) 6-3, 6-1 Bolanos (SHEP-W) def. Bieke Roovers (KUTZ-W) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 Emma Semery (KUTZ-W) def. Isabella Mascari (SHEP-W) 6-2, 7-5 Cronk (SHEP-W) def. Ava Lewis (KUTZ-W) 6-3, 6-0 Sarah Lazarchak (KUTZ-W) def. Kayda Shives (SHEP-W) 7-5, 6-0 Mallory Barndt (KUTZ-W) def. Brianna Caceda (SHEP-W) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Results

Alejandra Vera/Emma Semery (KUTZ-W) def. Beladova/Bolanos (SHEP-W) 6-2 Bieke Roovers/Sarah Lazarchak (KUTZ-W) def. Mascari/Cronk (SHEP-W) 6-3 Ava Lewis/Mallory Barndt (KUTZ-W) def. Shives/Caceda (SHEP-W) 6-4

Match Two – March 25

The Lady Rams’ second match was in Bloomsburg, where they lost 2-5 against the Wolves.

Beladova won her singles match 6-4, 6-4.

Shives won her singles match 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.

Beladova/Bolanos Tellez won their doubles matchup 7-6 (7-4).

Singles Results

Beladova (SHEP-W) def. Lexi Quackenbush (BLOOM-W) 6-4, 6-4

Caroline Novak (BLOOM-W) def. Bolanos Tellez (SHEP-W) 6-2, 6-2

Dasha Nakonecha (BLOOM-W) def. Mascari (SHEP-W) 6-3, 7-6

Emma Semery (BLOOM-W) def. Cronk (SHEP-W) 6-7, 7-5, 10-1

Shives (SHEP-W) def. Bieke Roovers (BLOOM-W) 7-5, 2-6, 10-5



Jen McDonald (BLOOM-W) def. Caceda (SHEP-W) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles Results

Beladova/Bolanos Tellez (SHEP-W) def Lexi Quackenbush/Nicole Ilkovic (BLOOM-W) 7-6 (7-4)

Dasha Nakonecha/Emma Semery (BLOOM-W) def Mascari/Cronk (SHEP-W) 6-0

Alese Rinker/Jen McDonald (BLOOM-W) def Shives/Caceda (SHEP-W) 6-0

Match Three – March 29

On Friday, the Rams hosted Davis & Elkins college in Shepherdstown only to lose 1-6.

Beladova was the only one to win her singles match, defeating her opponent 6-3, 6-1.

Singles Results

Beladova (SHEP-W) def. Chavana Sreenath (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) 6-3, 6-1

Andrea Semeano (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) def. Tellez Bolanos (SHEP-W) 6-3, 6-2

Erin Laubacher (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) def. Mascari (SHEP-W) 6-1, 6-2

Eloise Hutton (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) def. Shives (SHEP-W) 6-4, DNF

Liebe Oosthuizen (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) def. Caceda (SHEP-W) 6-0, 6-0

Karen Saucedo (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) def. Alexus Vaughan (SHEP-W) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles Results

Andrea Semeano/Erin Laubacher (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) def. Beladova/Tellez Bolanos (SHEP-W) 6-2

Havana Sreenath/Wies Kersholt (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) def. Mascari/Cronk (SHEP-W) 6-4

Karen Saucedo/Eloise Hutton (DAVIS & ELKINS-W) def. Shives/Caceda (SHEP-W) 6-1

Softball

The Softball team mainly stayed home last week, playing against teams like Kutztown, Mansfield, and Lock Haven here in Shepherdstown. However, they did travel to Bloomsburg to face the Wolves on Sunday.

Game One – March 24

On Sunday, the Softball team took a trip to Bloomsburg Pennsylvania to face off against the Wolves. There, they had a doubleheader against the Wolves where in their first game, the Rams lost1-5.

Sophomore catcher Camdyn Noland hit a home run where she led the Rams with one run batted in.

Grad-student pitcher Katie Laing led the Rams with three strikeouts.

Senior catcher Alex Mantz led the Rams with four put-outs.

Game Two – March 24

In their second matchup, the Wolves struck first. However, the Rams put up points in the second, third, and added three points in the fifth. In the end it was the Rams who came up with the win, defeating the Wolves 5-1.

Noland led the Rams with three hits and two runs batted in.

Freshman pitcher Madelayne Ruffner led the Rams with 10 strikeouts.

Noland and Freshman first baseman Brenna Collis led the Rams with six put-outs each.

Game One – March 26

On Tuesday, the Rams traveled to Kutztown Pennsylvania to face off against the Bears. In their first matchup the Rams showed great promise as they shut the Bears out in six innings claiming the win 9-1.

Noland and Senior outfielder Isabella Forte led the Rams with two hits each.

Noland and A. Mantz both hit home runs and led the Rams in runs batted in where they had two each.

Ruffner led the Rams with nine strikeouts.

Freshman catcher Madelyn Chambers led the Rams with nine put-outs.

Game Two – March 26

In game two, it seemed as if the Rams lost momentum. The Bears scored quickly and sooner than later the scoreboard showed a crushing1-9 defeat for the Rams. and the Bears sent the Rams packing home with a loss.

Mantz led the Rams with two hits and one run batted in.

Senior pitcher Hannah Ruffner led the Rams with three strikeouts.

Collis led the Rams with eight put-outs.

Game One – March 29

On Friday, Shepherd hosted Mansfield in Shepherdstown for a doubleheader. In the first match, the Rams blew out the Mountaineers with the final score being 8-0.

Mantz, M. Ruffner, and Junior first baseman Lauren Moore all led the Rams with two hits each.

Collis led the Rams with two runs batted in.

Ruffner led the Rams with 13 strikeouts.

Chambers led the Rams with 13 put-outs.

Game Two – March 29

In the second matchup, the Rams kept their confidence up high, and it seemed as if the Rams were unstoppable, defeating the Mountaineers 8-4.

Collis, Moore, and Junior outfielder Lauren Alt all led the Rams with two hits each. Mantz led the Rams with two runs batted in.

Sophomore pitcher Abby McBride led the Rams with two strikeouts.

Collis led the Rams with 11 put-outs.

Game One – March 30

On Saturday, the Rams hosted Lock Haven University. While there, the Rams faced a doubleheader with the Bald Eagles and in their first matchup, the Rams fell short 5-7.

Mantz led the Rams with three hits and three runs batted in.

Laing led the Rams with seven strikeouts.

Noland led the Rams with eight put-outs.

Game Two – March 30

In the second game, it was very quiet through the first six innings until Lock Haven put two points on the board in the seventh while Shepherd struck back with one but, it was too late. The Rams were defeated1–2.

Collis led the Rams with two hits.

Senior outfielder Olivia Reese led the Rams with one run batted in.

Ruffner led the Rams with six strikeouts.

Noland led the Rams with eight put-outs.

Baseball

The Baseball team took a couple of trips this week to Pennsylvania to play against Mansfield and Shippensburg, playing Shippensburg for a second time in Shepherdstown.

Game One – March 26

On Tuesday, the Baseball team played against Mansfield in Pennsylvania where they hosted the Rams for a doubleheader. In the first matchup, it was a close game but in the seventh inning, the Rams scored and got the best of the Mountaineers, beating them 3-2.

Freshman catcher Collin Snyder started the first inning hot by hitting a homerun.

Grad-student infielder Connor Dewees led the Rams with two hits.

Senior outfielder Corey Jamison led the Rams with two runs batted in.

Grad-student pitcher Tanner Dixon led the Rams with seven strikeouts.

Junior first and third baseman Aidan Greaney led the Rams with six put-outs.

Game Two – March 26

In the second matchup, it was a back-and-forth game until the Rams struck in the sixth inning by putting up four points. In the end, the Rams defeated the Mountaineers 5-1.

Snyder had two hits to lead the Rams.

Junior shortstop Greg Borges led the Rams with two runs batted in.

Freshman pitcher Michael Burnley and Redshirt Junior pitcher Eli Lam both led the Rams with three strikeouts.

Junior catcher Brayden Meskill led the Rams with seven put-outs.

Game One – March 29

On Friday, the Rams traveled to Pennsylvania to face off against the Shippensburg Raiders. Within their first match it was a very low scoring game as the Rams lost to the Raiders 2-4.

Redshirt Junior outfielder Sam Daggers hit a home run to lead the Rams with two runs batted in. Daggers also led the Rams with two hits.

Redshirt Freshman pitcher Daniel Quintana led the Rams with one strikeout.

Greaney led the Rams with 10 put-outs.

Game Two – March 29

In the second matchup, it was a high scoring game as Shippensburg put up six points in the first two innings. Shepherd struck quickly and put up five points in the third, but the Raiders sealed the victory in the end, defeating the Rams 9-11.

Borges, Jamison, and Senior outfielder Idris Carter all led the Rams with two hits each.

Carter led the Rams with three runs batted in.

Lam led the Rams with three strikeouts.

Meskill led the Rams with six put-outs.

Game One – March 30

On Saturday, Shepherd hosted Shippensburg in Shepherdstown. In the first matchup the Rams showed great improvement from the last two games against the Raiders, defeating them 13-4.

Junior outfielder Mike Guzzardo, Daggers, and Snyder all led the Rams with two hits each.

Guzzardo led the Rams with four runs batted in.

Guzzardo, Carter, Daggers, and Dewees all hit home runs.

Redshirt Sophomore pitcher Mike Mikulski led the Rams with three strikeouts.

Carter led the Rams with seven put-outs.

Game Two – March 30

In the second matchup, it was a low-scoring game as Shepherd won with a 4-1 score beating the Raiders.

Dewees hit a solo homerun in the first inning.

Greaney led the Rams with two runs batted in.

Senior and Sophomore pitchers Chris Chaney and Brayden Stottlemyer led the Rams with three strikeouts each.

Greaney led the Rams with seven put-outs.

Women’s Lacrosse

This week, the Women’s Lacrosse team took a trip to Shippensburg to play against the Raiders on Wednesday, and hosted the East Stroudsburg Warriors at Ram Stadium on Saturday.

Game One – March 27

In their first game against the Shippensburg Raiders, it was a back-and-forth game as by halftime, the score was tied 5-5. However, in the final half the Rams pulled away and only allowed the Raiders to score once in the fourth quarter with Shepherd securing a 11-9 victory.

Junior attacker Kelsey King led the Rams with four goals.

Sophomore goalkeeper Destiny Rockwell had 11 saves in the evening.

Game Two – March 30

On Saturday, the Rams hosted East Stroudsburg University at Ram Stadium. It was a tied 6-6 game at halftime but, the Warriors put 12 points on the board in the second half, handing the Rams a 10-18 defeat.

Freshman midfielder Aubrey Harrison, and Sophomore attacker Holly Poe led the Rams with two goals each.

Rockwell had 11 saves for the Rams.