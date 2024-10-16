Voting for Homecoming Court and Freshman Class President closes this Friday at noon

Shepherd University students may now vote for 2024 Homecoming Court and Freshman Class President, which ends on Friday, Oct. 18 at 12:00 p.m. according to Shepherd University Principal Systems Analyst Melanie Ford.
This year’s Homecoming Court Election will comprise of voting for the 2024 Royal Ram, a Shepherd student who is featured at every year’s Homecoming football game, which will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 12:00 p.m. in Ram Stadium.
This year’s Royal Ram candidates are:
Lucas Driver
Brooklyn Gholston
Katie Keckler
Russel McClanahan
Michal Murphy
Lillian Robbins
Dei’ja Taylor Mallory
Paul Teter
Aside from voting for Homecoming Court, Freshman students may also vote for their class president, a representative of the class who becomes a Senator at the Student Government Association of Shepherd University. This position renews every year, and every class has their own president.
Students may vote through Rampulse.
Leave a Reply