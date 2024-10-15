EXPLAINER: How to vote in the upcoming presidential election

As of Oct. 15, there are five candidates running for the 2024 presidential election: Republican candidate, former United States President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, there are three other candidates found in different independent parties, such as Cornel West, Jill Stein, and Chase Oliver.

Nov. 5 is Election Day, and voters must know how, where, and when to vote on that day, especially for university students who plan to vote their first time.

It is also important for all voters to know how to vote for candidates such as those in the independent parties whose names may not be on the ballot, if they wish to do so.

67% of Shepherd University students are residents of the State of West Virginia, meaning a majority of students who will be voting on Election Day must abide by the rules and conditions of the ballot in said state. The same applies for a significant minority of students who reside in Maryland or Virginia.

Here are the general steps to take to vote in the 2024 presidential election:

The first step in voting in the presidential election is to ensure that you are registered to vote.



The deadline for voter registration in West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Second, those planning to vote in person will need to find their polling place. Once a polling place is found, arrive there on Election Day and follow instructions provided by those running the polls. After being given a physical ballet, it is critical to properly follow instructions for filling out the ballot.

Every state, county, and city have different ballots based upon which local elected positions are open for election.

Third, for those planning on mailing in a ballot on behalf of themselves or someone else, it is imperative to request one. Throughout the voting process, one must follow the instructions very carefully and fill out all forms as accurately as possible.

Regardless of political affiliation or whether someone chooses to vote early by mail or walk into a polling station on Election Day, it is imperative that Shepherd students and college students at large vote in this election to make their voice heard among millions of eligible college voters, as more college students have voted in recent years.

The percentage of college-aged students from 18-24 who voted in the 2020 election increased to 66 percent, a roughly 14-point increase since 2016, with the number expected to rise on Nov. 5.