Vivacious Valarie’s Speakeasy Cabaret

Students in Shepherd University’s theater department will perform a musical revue this weekend at the Marinoff Theater on campus. Performances of “Vivacious Valarie’s Speakeasy Club” are Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

A student production team conceived and made real this musical revue, which features Valarie, the owner of the speakeasy, and all of the performers at her establishment. Songs featured include: “A Wild, Wild Party” (The Wild Party), “Mein Herr” (Cabaret), “All that Jazz” (Chicago), “Out of the Blue” (The Wild Party), “Le Jazz Hot” (Victor/Victoria), “Someone to Watch Over Me” (Gershwin), “You Can Always Count on Me” (City of Angels), “Maybe This Time” (Cabaret), “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” (Gentleman Prefer Blondes), and “Bring on the Men” (Jekyll and Hyde).

There are no other specific characters in this show, but all songs, without dramatization, will be performed in the context of the shows they originate from to create a fun, feisty, evening of cabaret performances.

Content Disclosure: “Vivacious Valarie’s Speakeasy Club” contain mature subjects and themes.