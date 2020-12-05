Holiday tree lighting with Shepherdstown mayor to occur online at 7 p.m.

Despite the pandemic, the Shepherdstown community is filled with holiday spirit this year. The town is working hard to provide fun activities for residents to do while keeping them safe.

Shepherdstown Mayor Jim Auxer will light the holiday tree located in front of McMurran Hall, according to the Facebook page for Christmas in Shepherdstown. The tree lighting will be an online event and will occur this Saturday at 7 p.m.

“I think lighting the tree is a beacon of hope in this time,” Auxer said in September during an interview with The Journal.

The holiday tree was provided courtesy of the Shepherdstown Rotary Club and Dan & Bryan Trees.

Following the tree lighting, the holiday story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be read by Mrs. Claus and streamed live on Facebook at 7:15 p.m.

“Please join us as we welcome Mrs. Claus!” the Facebook page for Christmas in Shepherdstown posted. “She will be reading us a story on how the Grinch almost stole Christmas!”

The Facebook page also encourages people to support local businesses during this holiday season.

“While many of the events will be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the town’s shops and restaurants will be decked out for the holidays,” the page says in their information bio.

Visitors and shoppers can park at Shepherdstown meters free of charge until Jan. 2.