Top 5 Holiday Gifts of 2020

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., – With the holidays around the corner, a lot of people are not sure what to get their friends and family. This year a great deal of new technology has been released, including a new iPhone, PlayStation 5 (PS5,) Xbox series X, and many more.

The top five trending items on social media are the PS5, Xbox series X, iPhone 12, CleanPod UVC Sterilizer, and Alexa speaker echo dot 4th generation.

First on the list is the PS5 which also comes in digital meaning it won’t be compatible at all with games that come on a disc.

When you look at the two devices there is an obvious difference. The PS5 digital edition has a slightly smaller profile owing because it does not have a disc drive.

This means that physical media cannot be played on the PS5 Digital Edition. This includes PS5 and PS4 games, DVDs, and 4K UHD Blu-ray movies. Whereas the non-digital version can.

Both have an 825GB SSD which allows ultra-fast load times, while 3-D audio output produces crisp acoustics. People lined up for hours just to get their hands on one of these on Black Friday.

Second on the list is the Xbox series X. According to BestBuy at the heart of Series X is the Xbox Velocity Architecture, which pairs a custom SSD with integrated software for faster, streamlined gameplay with significantly reduced load times.

The game console also futures hardware-accelerated Direct X Raytracing, and gaming at up to 120 frames per second. The Xbox series X has been selling out fast because so many people want to get their hands on one, maybe to keep them sane during the ongoing pandemic.

Third on the list is the new iPhone 12. It comes in two sizes the 6.1 inch super retina XDR display and the mini 5.4 inch super retina XDR display. Apple says that the new iPhone mini is the world’s smallest, thinnest, lightest 5G phone.

The iPhone is available in five different colors. It is also 11% thinner than the last iPhone. This would make a perfect gift for creatives.

With the new camera you can shoot videos in low light and even take a selfie in the dark with the front flash. The phone has two cameras on the back that can both shoot in low light thanks to the new wide camera that brings in 27% more light.

Fourth on the list is the CleanPod UVC Sterilizer, a little handheld sterilizer. This is a great gift for anyone. You can direct its UV light to kill germs on nearly anything. From groceries to luggage to whatever else needs some quick sanitizing and may not be soap or liquid friendly.

Lastly, is the Amazon Echo Dot fourth generation speaker. The speaker is available in three different colors; charcoal, glacier, and twilight blue. This would be an ideal gift for someone that enjoys hands free and voice activated devices.

The Alexa speaker can play Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. The speaker can also play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music. Alexa can even tell you jokes.

You can also use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

These gifts would be great for people who enjoy technology and video games. With this list in mind, shopping for the holidays can be made just a little easier.