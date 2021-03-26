Students Will Not Receive Vaccines Through Shepherd

Shepherdstown, W.Va., – Students will not be getting vaccinated on campus this semester. The state will no longer be able to offer the vaccine to students as hoped earlier this semester. The main reason being there is still a large number of people 65 and older in the state who have not yet been vaccinated.

There was never a guarantee to get the vaccination on campus by the end of the semester. Luckily, all hope is not lost students who are West Virginia residents can sign up here to get vaccinated. You can also call 1-833-734-0967 to pre-register. For students out of state, you should be able to use your home state system.

You can also go here for more information on how to find places near you that are offering the vaccine. According to governor.wv.gov Governor Jim Justice encourages, “all West Virginians to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.”

West Virginia continues to lead the nation with their vaccination distribution according to governor.wv.gov.