A Tragic Loss For Shepherd University

From Dr. Hendrix

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the sudden passing of Dr. Scott Beard, Provost/VP for Academic Affairs, and friend to all of us. We do not have all the details surrounding his death, but we are in close contact with Alan Gibson who will share more information as soon as he receives it. This is a shock for all of us, and I ask that we work together to carry out the duties that Scott was so diligent in performing. No one can fill Scott’s shoes, but I will be appointing an Interim Chief Academic Officer Team on Monday. It is important that we continue Scott’s legacy and plan a beautiful tribute to an extraordinarily talented professional leader.

With appreciation for your understanding of this difficult time,

Mary J.C. Hendrix, Ph.D.

President

About Dr. Beard

Dr. Scott Beard was not only as Provost/VP for academic affairs but has many other accomplishments over the years. According to his website he was a nationally recognized pianist, teacher, clinician, author and recording artist is Associate Professor of Music and Coordinator of Keyboard Studies at Shepherd University in West Virginia. In 2006, he was named West Virginia Music Teacher of the Year.

As an author he has had stories published in regional newspapers and for periodicals such American Music Teacher, Piano Rendezvous, the Leschetizky Annual Bulletin and pianolane.com.