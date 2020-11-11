Stubblefield Institute continues American Conversation Series with “American Politics in a COVID-19 World: What Lies Ahead?”

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., – The Stubblefield Institute at Shepherd University will be hosting an installment of their American Conversation Series entitled “American Politics in a COVID-19 World: What Lies Ahead?” on Nov. 16 beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The forum will feature three nationally recognized journalists and media analysts that will share their views on the impact of the 2020 election, focusing on navigating the pandemic and the changes it has brought to the political and policy landscape.

The panel will feature Shepherd University senior Jordan Jalil as a moderator. Jalil is a double major in political science and economics. They are an active member of the university debate and forensics team and says that political discourse is essential to raising up the next generation of statesmen in America.

“This election cycle saw some of the highest turnout rates in American history – particularly with young people. Voting while incredibly important, doesn’t automatically mean you are ‘engaged’- but listening and participating in political discussions does help people make informed decisions, and more importantly empowers our generation to become political leaders in their own way,” said Jalil.

Jalil also notes that students should get involved because the fate of the country depends on us taking a more proactive role in American politics.

Joining Jalil as a moderator is former secretary of U.S. senate Kelly Johnston who spent nearly 25 years in Washington D.C. within the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, political campaigns, and trade association.

Jalil says, “This discussion will hopefully provide a unique opportunity to talk about politics in America moving forward, especially with regards to COVID-19 as well as the election.”

The panelists include Susan Glasser, Ray Suarez, and Amy Walter.

Glasser is a Washington correspondent for the New Yorker and co-founder of Politico, an American political journal that covers politics and policy in the United States and internationally.

Glasser writes a weekly column for the New Yorker on life in Trumps Washington. She has also served as the top editor for several Washington publications.

Suarez is a former anchor and correspondent with Al Jazeera America and PBS. In both 2004 and 2008 he moderated presidential candidate debates broadcast on PBS and HDnet. He has won national and international citations.

Walter is the national editor of the Cook Report and PBS analyst on “Special Report with Bret Baier.” She provides analysis of the issues, trends and events that shape the political environment.

She has over 25 years of experience and has built a reputation as an insightful political analyst with unparalleled access to campaign insiders and decision-makers.

Jalil is hopeful that people walk away feeling like they heard multiple perspectives and learned something new about ‘the other side’.

To attend the discussion at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, you can click the link here.