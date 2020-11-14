COVID-19 On The Rise

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the world, the World Health Organization says that a resurgence of COVID-19 is a threat. Some states are considering going into a second lockdown.

According to CBS news, states like Texas are sparring over imposing a second lockdown. This is due to the fact that there were 1,643 cases and 190 delayed results being reported on Saturday in the city of El Paso.

Best Life says that New Jersey Massachusetts, Connecticut, and many other states have already started the process of a second lockdown.

However, there are some people who do not think that a second lockdown will solve anything. The Boston Globe says, that some reports suggest that private gatherings of friends and family, not unsafe workplaces or public settings, are primarily driving the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the United States.

With a second lockdown beginning in some states people are worried about what it will mean for schools and jobs.

In the spring when the first lockdown began, a lot of people lost their jobs. It also took a toll on small and local businesses some of which closed and were never able to reopen even after the stay at home order was lifted.

Although W.Va. is not on the list of states going into a second lockdown, I spoke to some Shepherd University students and asked them how they would feel about a second lockdown.

Jatalia Wilson says she wants to go into a second lockdown because she is a student teacher and feels it is safer to teach from home.

Christopher Hicks says he enjoyed the first lockdown over the summer but is hoping that a second one will be put off.

Shepherd University resident assistant Tongwa Aka says, “we have learned to live with COVID at this point.” He then went on to say “if a second lockdown is what is necessary to slow down the increase of new cases and give scientists time to develop a vaccine then I’m for it.”

Marquell Campbell says he is ready for a second lockdown and he would rather do classes online than in person.

This past week Shepherd conducted its ongoing weekly COVID testing which started Oct.12. Four people tested positive one employee, one commuter and two athletes. This lead to the testing of 125 student athletes.

The results identified 17 additional positive cases. While there are no plans for a second lockdown in W.Va., people should still wash their hands, wear a mask, and make sure to social distance.