SPORTS RECAP: Rams’ Basketball handed wins and defeats, Baseball suffers crushing losses 

The Shepherd University Rams Men and Women’s Basketball started the week off with a double-header on home court in the Butcher Center against the West Chester University Golden Rams, then played away in Pennsylvania against the Mansfield University Mountaineers. Meanwhile, Rams’ Baseball traveled to North Carolina to face off the University of North Carolina Pembroke Braves where they had a three-game series.

Men’s Basketball

Feb. 7

The Rams started the week at home versus the Golden Rams in a highly anticipated back-and-forth game in overtime where West Chester held off the extra five minutes to hand the Rams a 82-86 loss.

One noticeable Ram was Senior guard Phillip (PJ) Jordan. PJ scored a season-high of 24 points and hit six of 17 field goals for the Rams.

Another noticeable Ram was Freshman Guard Marcus Banks, who led the team with nine rebounds and clocked in 16 points.

Senior Guard Daniel McClain-Corley ended the night off with 17 points.

Feb. 10

On Saturday, the Rams traveled to Pennsylvania to face Mansfield University’s Mountaineers. The game went mostly in the Rams’ favor, capturing a 77-60 win at the end of the night.

A noticeable Ram was Junior Guard Jaron Robinson who added his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan had 16 points and a career-high of eight assists while McClain-Corley led the Rams with 18 points.

Women’s Basketball

Feb. 7

The Lady Rams stayed in Shep-town as they faced the Golden Rams. It was bound to be a tough match-up for the Rams as they faced the #2 team in the PSAC Conference. Despite putting a stubborn defense, the Lady Rams came up short, losing 66-77.

The Lady Rams saw a career-high record for Freshman Guard Kara Wehner who led the team with 21 points as she connected eight of 13 field goals, two of three from the three-point range, and drilled three of four free throws.

Sophomore guard Peyton Grant was another sharpshooter for the Rams as she clocked in 15 points for the night.

Feb. 10

The Lady Rams traveled to Pennsylvania to face the Mountaineers. It was a struggle for the Rams to grab any offensive rebounds as they only had three shared throughout the whole team. Unfortunately, the Rams ended up losing with a final score came of 54-85.

There were still some noticeable players from the Rams despite their defeat.

Junior guard Jordan Carr led the Rams with 13 points. She was also 50/50 at the field goal line (five of ten) and from the three-point line (three of six).

Junior Guard/Forward Sydney Bolles and Sophomore guard Annie Hunt both added 10 points for the Rams.

Baseball

The Shepherd Baseball Team traveled to UNC Pembroke for a three-game series which began on Friday. It was a tough weekend for the Rams as they lost 0-3, however some noticeable players showed out for the Rams.

Feb. 9

Even though the Rams took a crushing 5-20 loss in their first game on Friday, the Rams took an early 2-0 lead where Junior infielder Aidan Greaney struck a home run, led the Rams with seven put outs, and Junior Shortstop Greg Borges followed with a single.

Senior Outfielder Idris Carter and Borges both lead the Rams with two hits each.

Freshman Pitcher Daniel Quintana led the Rams with three strikeouts and Junior Pitcher John Dhima followed with two.

Feb. 10

On Saturday, the Rams’ second game ended in a loss of 4-8.

A noticeable play was when Red-Shirt Junior outfielder Trey Sine hit a double in the seventh inning leading Junior catcher Brayden Meskill to score for the Rams. Sine also led the Rams with two hits.

Red-Shirt Junior Pitcher Brenden Lewis led the Rams with four strikeouts.

Red-Shirt Junior Sam Daggers was a dagger with the ball as he and Senior Jared Hall both led the Rams with four putouts each.

Feb. 10

On Saturday, the Rams were handed another brutal loss of 7-16 to end their third and last game in the series.

One noticeable player on the plate was Senior Corey Jamison who led the Rams with three hits.

On the pitching end, Senior Aaron Snyder and Junior Eli Lam both led the Rams with three strikeouts each.

On the defensive end, Meskill led the Rams with eight putouts. Daggers made another statement as he also had six putouts alongside Sophomore Ethan Burgreen.