SPORTS RECAP: Not a lot of love in the air as Shepherd Basketball takes massive defeat on Valentine’s Day, Women’s Lacrosse close loss in season opener

The Shepherd Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams hosted Millersville University on Feb. 14 in a double-header Valentine’s Day special, with both teams losing. The Shepherd Women’s Lacrosse team lost on home turf to Georgian Court University.

Men’s Basketball

Heading into the week, the Rams had a tough opponent as the Millersville Marauders came into the game as the #2 team in the Eastern PSAC Conference. Although the Rams fought through a double overtime, momentum shifted, handing them a loss of 83-87.

A notable Ram that showed out during the game was Junior Forward Carson Poffenberger who had a career-high and led the Rams with 29 points. He connected nine of 18 field goals, three of seven at the three-point range, and led the team with 10 rebounds also marking off a double-double game.

Other notable Rams were Senior Guard Daniel McClain-Corley who had 17 points and seven assists while Senior Guard Phillip (PJ) Jordan contributed 13 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

Women’s Basketball

The Lady Rams hosted the Marauders, who kept a steady lead throughout the game and ended up securing the win. It was a brutal loss for the Lady Rams as the final score was 77-48.

A notable Ram was Freshman Forward Carmaya Brown who was second in points for the Rams with 10 and had a game-high of 10 rebounds making it her third double-double of the season.

Women’s Lacrosse

The Shepherd Women’s Lacrosse suffered a close defeat of 12-14 on Sunday in their opening game of the season while hosting the Georgian Court Lions.