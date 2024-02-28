SPORTS RECAP: Rams Baseball has a Three-Game Sweep in South Carolina, Men’s Basketball Travel to Get the Win and Women’s Lacrosse Stays Home for the Win. 

The Shepherd Men’s Basketball and Baseball teams came back home with victories this week. The Shepherd Softball team had a series of wins and losses in Tennessee while the Shepherd Women’s Lacrosse team stayed home and got their first win of the season.

Men’s Basketball

Feb. 24, 2024

The Rams traveled to Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania to face off against the Huskies. However, even with being away, they came back home with a win and defeated Bloomsburg 80-58. There were many Rams that showed out this week and caught many people’s attention.

Senior Guard Daniel McClain-Corley and Junior Forward Carson Poffenberger both led the Rams with 20 points each to cap the night off. McClain-Corley connected on seven of 10 field goals while Poffenberger connected on seven of nine field goals.

Another Ram who showed out was Senior Guard Philip Jordan who had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Women’s Basketball

Feb. 24, 2024

The Lady Rams traveled to Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania to face off the Huskies. With not having the home-field advantage, the Lady Rams were defeated by Bloomsburg 59-66. However, there were some Rams that put numbers on the board.

Junior Guard/Forward Sydney Bolles had an amazing night as she led the Rams in scoring 17 points and 11 rebounds, capping off her second double-double of the season.

Freshman Guard Kara Wehner pitched in 14 points and five assists while Junior Guard Jordan Carr captivated the night with 12 points and drawing many fouls against the Huskies as she went eight of 10 on free throws.

Softball

Feb. 24 – Feb. 25

On Saturday and Sunday, the Lady Rams traveled and played against the Emory & Henry Wasps and Kings University Tornadoes in Tennessee where they lost both games. They stood put on Sunday where they beat Emory & Henry and lost against Kings University once again. However, throughout these four games many Rams gave high-quality performances.

Feb. 24

Game One

The Ladies first faced Kings University where they lost against the Tornadoes 3-6.

Junior Infielder Lexi Clatterbuck lead the Rams with two hits where she scored on one of those two hits. Grad-student Catcher Alex Mantz and Senior Outfielder Isabella Forte also scored off their hits.

Freshman Pitcher Madelayne Ruffner had six strikeouts by the end of the game.

Game two

In game two, the Ladies started strong in the first inning against Emory & Henry leading 1-0 but, as time went on it seemed as if the Rams couldn’t pull it together. Unfortunately, Emory & Henry came up with the win 9-1.

Senior Second Baseman Caitlin Donnelly was the only Ram to score throughout the game.

Feb. 25

Game One

The next day, Shepherd met with Emory & Henry once again. The ladies started strong, leading 2-0 by the second inning. They then took a 4-0 lead by the third inning and capped off four runs by the sixth inning beating the Wasps 8-0.

Senior Outfielder Elizabeth Padiotis hit a Home Run in the sixth inning to spread the Rams lead even further.

Freshman Pitcher Madelayne Ruffner had an outstanding game at the mount with 13 strikeouts and two hits in her first start of the season.

Game Two

The Rams faced Kings University once again where they came up short and scored their first points in the fifth inning. They ended up losing 2-9 to the Tornadoes, sending the Rams packing back to West Virginia.

Junior Infielder Lexi Clatterbuck caused a two-run homer to get the Rams their two points of the game.

Feb. 23 – Feb. 25

Baseball

The Shepherd Baseball team traveled to South Carolina to face off University of South Carolina Beaufort Sand Sharks. The boys had an incredible showdown with the Sand Sharks and went 3-0 against them this weekend with many Rams having outstanding performances.

Feb. 23

Game 1

Sitting at 2-5, the baseball team took care of business while away. The Sand Sharks started off strong and by the end of the fifth inning they were up 4-1. It was until the sixth and seventh inning where Shepherd took the lead and put up six points throughout those two innings leading the Rams to knock off the Sand Sharks 7-5.

The Rams had a nine-hit attack led by Junior Shortstop Greg Borges. Borges went three of four with a pair of runs to help lead the Rams to victory.

Senior Chris Chaney and Red-shirt Junior Trevor Sharp shared the pitching mount as they had a total of eight strikeouts.

Feb. 24

Game 2

In game two, the Sand Sharks started off strong and by the end of the sixth inning, they were up 6-1. However, a Shepherd comeback in the seventh put up six points and captivated the night off with one more in the eighth, giving the Rams a 8-6 win.

Shepherd had an 11-hit attack this game. Senior Outfielder Corey Jamison, Junior Shortstop Greg Borges, Junior Infielder Aidan Greaney, and Freshman Catcher Collin Snyder all had two hits each.

Red-shirt Junior Pitcher Brenden Lewis led the Rams with five strikeouts while Red-shirt Junior Pitcher Eli Lam followed with three.

Feb. 25

Game 3

Shepherd closed out this weekend with another win on the road against USC Beaufort. The Sand Sharks started off strong with a 3-0 lead by the end of the third inning. The Rams captivated the night off by scoring multiple times throughout the fourth and sixth inning putting another win (5-3) on their record.

Senior Outfielder Corey Jamison, Junior Shortstop Greg Borges, Junior Infielder Aidan Greaney, and Junior Catcher Brayden Meskill all had two hits each.

Redshirt Freshman Pitcher Daniel Quintana led the Rams with three strikeouts.

Women’s Lacrosse

Feb. 25

Shepherd Women’s Lacrosse stayed home to host Barton College in Shepherdstown where the Lady Rams grabbed the 16-9 win to send the Bulldogs back home. The Rams went 16 of 31 on shots. It was a battle at Ram Stadium where many players showed out.

Junior Attacker Kelsey King had an incredible game, scoring seven points for the Rams.

Junior Midfielder Katie Paredes added three goals and an assist, Sophomore Attacker Holly Poe had two goals and an assist and Senior Midfielder Kaiya Edwards also had two goals.

Sophomore Goalkeeper Destiny Rockwell had five saves for the Rams.