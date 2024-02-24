No threat from YikYak post, SU Police Chief says

The Shepherd University Police Department found that there was no credible threat on students or faculty after a post was made on the anonymous social media app Yik Yak on Feb. 21, 11:00 am about a potential threat on campus, according to an email sent out to Shepherd University Students by Shepherd University Division of Student Affairs.

The post was later deleted by Yik Yak the same day.

The SUPD and Student Affairs worked together to confirm that no threat was imminent.

“With the help from the Division of Student Affairs, we were able to find out additional information about the situation, gather more details, and were able to determine that 1) no harm was intended by the person who made the post, and 2) there had been no specific threat to our campus,” Shepherd University Police Department Chief Lori Maraugha said.

If a student sees or hears anything abnormal or potentially threatening, contact a Shepherd administrator or the Campus PD, Maraugha said.

Editor’s Note: This story is ongoing. Contact the Shepherd University Police Department for any information regarding the social media post.