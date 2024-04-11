SPORTS RECAP: Paige Stoner Breaks Record as Lacrosse Team Wins Against Millersville

This past week, the Shepherd University Lacrosse team hosted Millersville University on Wednesday, where later in the week they would travel to Pennsylvania to face off against West Chester University along with the Softball team. Meanwhile, the Women’s Tennis team hosted Lock Haven University on Tuesday and the Men’s and Women’s Golf teams traveled to Pennsylvania as they were invited to compete in the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Invitational in West Chester.

Lady Rams Lacrosse

Apr. 3: Game One vs. Millersville

Last Wednesday, the Women’s Lacrosse team hosted Millersville University. It was a high-scoring game, as there were 34 points combined for both teams. With both teams going back and forth with one another, it was the Rams that came up on top by adding seven points in the fourth quarter to secure the 19-15 win.

Senior mid-fielder Paige Stoner had an amazing game as she recorded six goals and a career-high of 11 draws. Stoner broke the school record for draw controls once held by Erin Phelan (2013-16) who held the record with 203. Now, Stoner holds the record with 209.

Junior attacker Kelsey King added five goals and an assist.

Sophomore goalkeeper Destiny Rockwell had 11 saves for the Rams.

Apr. 6: Game Two @. West Chester

On Saturday, the Women’s Lacrosse team traveled to Pennsylvania to face West Chester University. While visiting, it was clear who had the home-field advantage as West Chester’s Golden Rams started off hot by putting up seven goals in the first quarter. Unfortunately, in the end Shepherd’s Lady Rams lost 5-20.

Stoner led the Rams with four draw controls and two goals.

Rockwell recorded a game-high of 14 saves.

Rams Softball

Apr. 6: Game One @. West Chester

On Saturday, the Softball team took a trip to Pennsylvania to play a double header against West Chester’s Golden Rams. In their first matchup, the Lady Rams and Golden Rams were tied 2-2 by the second inning but West Chester took the lead throughout the rest of the game and defeated Shepherd 2-8.

Senior second baseman Caitlin Donnelly and Senior outfielder Isabella Forte were the only Rams to bat their runs in.

Senior pitcher Hannah Ruffner and Freshman pitcher Madelayne Ruffner led the Rams with two strikeouts each.

Donnelly led the Rams with five put-outs.

Apr. 6: Game Two @. West Chester

Later in the evening, the Lady Rams faced the Golden Rams once again except this time, the Rams took charge by taking a stance in the first quarter by putting up three points. It was mostly a quiet game until the Rams struck again by putting up two points in the sixth, beating the Golden Rams in a much needed 5-0 comeback.

Freshman first baseman Brenna Collis, Junior first baseman Lauren Moore, and Senior outfielder Olivia Reese all put up home runs.

Moore led the Rams with three runs batted in.

Ruffner led the Rams with 12 strikeouts.

Freshman catcher Madelyn Chambers led the Rams with 10 put-outs.

Lady Ram’s Tennis

Apr. 6, 2024: Match One vs. Lock Haven

On Saturday, the Women’s Tennis team hosted Lock Haven University here in Shepherdstown. While visiting, the Lady Rams handed the Bald Eagle’s their second loss of the season in a 5-2 win.

Senior Marketa Beladova, Sophomore Ximena Bolanos-Tellez, Grad-student Isabella Mascari, and Sophomore Kayda Shives won their single matchups.

Beladova/Bolanos-Tellez and Mascari/Shives won their doubles matchups.

Singles competition

Beladova (SHEP-W) def. Mia Shuler (LOCK-W) 6-0, 6-0

Bolanos Tellez (SHEP-W) def. Olivia Anastos (LOCK-W) 6-1, 6-0

Mascari (SHEP-W) def. Mary Hillman (LOCK-W) 6-0, 6-0

Shives (SHEP-W) def. Christy McLean (LOCK-W) 6-0, 6-1

Alaina Marchioni (LOCK-W) def. Brianna Caceda (SHEP-W) 6-3, 6-0

Claire Long (LOCK-W) def. Alexus Vaughn (SHEP-W) 6-3, 6-1



Doubles Results

Beladova/Bolanos Tellez (SHEP-W) def. Mia Shuler/Olivia Anastos (LOCK-W) 6-2

Mascari/Shives (SHEP-W) def. Mary Hillman/ Christy McLean (LOCK-W) 6-2

Alaina Marchion/Claire Long (LOCK-W) def. Caceda/Vaughn (SHEP-W) 6-1

Rams Golf

Apr. 2 @. Dr. Edwin Cottrell Invitational

Last Tuesday, the Men’s Golf team was invited to the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Invitational in West Chester Pennsylvania. There, the Men shot 305 to finish sixth in a seven-team field.

Sophomore Joey Leisinger led the Rams with a 1-over-par 71 to tie for fifth place.

Lady Rams Golf

Apr. 2 @. Dr. Edwin Cottrell Invitational

Along with the Men’s, the Women’s Golf team traveled to West Chester to compete in the Dr. Edwin Cottrell Invitational. With there only being three competitors for the Rams, the ladies were not able to place as a team in the competition.

Sophomore Sara Veara shot an 80 to tie for fourth place to lead the Rams.