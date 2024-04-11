Graphic by Lauren Cummings.

PRESS RELEASE: Shepherd University awarded $2.7 million from U.S. Congress

April 11, 2024 Logan McGrady, Reporter News 0

Shepherd University has been awarded $2.7 million from the United States Congress two weeks ago.

The funding came from the work of U.S. Department of Education.

The additional funding will help “…enable Shepherd to renovate up to 40 classrooms, labs, auditoriums, and theater spaces over the next three years and provide computers in student labs and to faculty and staff,” wrote Shepherd University Media Contact Cecilia Mason in a Shepherd-wide campus email.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) were able to allow the funding to be worked into the U.S. federal budget that was passed on March 22.

Last year, the university received almost $3 Million, resulting from the omnibus bill that was passed by U.S. President Joe Biden on December 23, 2022.

