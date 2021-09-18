Picket launches “The Sound of Shepherd” playlist

Picket reporter Audrey Chapman released a new playlist called “The Sound of Shepherd.” Chapman curated the playlist from song suggestions made by Shepherd University students, alumni, staff and faculty.

Chapman plans to add to the playlist as people make more suggestions throughout the semester. Song suggestions can be submitted via direct message or comment on The Picket’s social media (linked below).

Recent additions include “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, and more.

“This playlist is entirely made up of Shepherd’s Rams favorite songs right now!” Chapman said in the playlist caption. “If you want to add your favorite song to the mix, drop us a comment or DM on our Instagram (@supicketgram) or our Facebook.”

“The Sound of Shepherd” can be accessed on The Picket’s Spotify account. Or click below to listen.

As mentioned above, Shepherd Rams are encouraged to suggest songs on The Picket’s social media. Information and updates about “The Sound of Shepherd” will also be on social media.

