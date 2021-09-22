‘Genshin Impact’ Prepares Celebrations for its First Anniversary

On Sept. 28, 2020, “Genshin Impact” was released globally on PC, IOS, Android, and PS4 platforms and has rapidly become one of the most popular games of the year.

After only six months of its release, it had earned over $1 billion in revenue, and in June, it won Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment and Game of the Year at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Awards.

On Sept.1, “Genshin Impact” received a new update that revealed two new islands and a brand-new playable character. The newest character is the Raiden Shogun who is the Electro Archon in the newest region, Inazuma, in the world of Teyvat. She earned the game over $100 million in revenue on only the first day of her release.

The game’s huge overnight success leaves people anxious about what the developers will be doing for the game’s anniversary, which is typically a big milestone for gacha games.

In August, a contest was held to celebrate the game’s first anniversary with a design for a publicity bus. Players could submit art related to the game’s anniversary that will be put onto a bus, and they will earn rewards like in-game currency as well as Apple iPads and Apple Watches. The contest lasted from Aug. 27 to Sept. 13, with winners chosen Sept. 20.

Developers are also hosting another contest, The Promise of a Worldly Encounter, where players can submit art based off the game’s first anniversary and can win big prizes such as in-game currency, Apple iPads, and Apple AirPods. It’s started Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 17. Winners will be announced Nov. 21.

The developers also have several events planned that will be held closer to the game’s actual anniversary. The first event is called the “Moonchase festival”, where players get to fight new enemies, cook brand new dishes, and meet old characters for in-game rewards. They’ve also released a video that commemorates the past year for the game which you can watch below:

Teyvat Adventures Commemorative Video: Travel Anniversary Letter | Genshin Impact