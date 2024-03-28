PRESS RELEASE: Shepherd’s Rude Mechanicals to perform spring plays beginning March 29

Shepherd University’s Rude Mechanicals will perform two spring plays from March 29 to April 7.

Lysistrata

Shepherd University’s Rude Mechanicals will be putting on Lysistrata by Aristophane, an ancient Greek anti-war tragedy in the Reynolds Hall on March 29, 30, April 3, 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 p.m. and March 31 and April 7 at 3:00 p.m.

The tragedy tells of a woman’s extraordinary strategy to bring an end to the Peloponnesian War.

While tickets are free for Shepherd students, faculty, and staff, Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 for the public and $2 for non-shepherd students.

She Kills Monsters

She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen will also be put on this season in the Marinoff Theater, Shepherd’s Center for Contemporary Arts on April 5, 6, 12 at 7:00 p.m., April 7 and 14 at 2:00 p.m.

The play tells the story of Angie Evens after her sister Tilly dies in her teens, and Angie in pulled into her sister’s Dunguns & Dragons notebook.