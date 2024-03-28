PRESS RELEASE: Shepherd School of Music to hold Visitation day on April 1

Shepherd University’s School of Music will be holding a Visitation Day on Monday, April 1, in Shepherd University’s Frank Art’s Center from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

This event is open to high school Juniors and Seniors who are interested in pursuing a music degree at Shepherd University.

Attendees will be able to see where a Shepherd music student attends classes, meet faculty, current students, watch performances.

A tour of the campus is included.

Parents and guardians are welcome to accompany students; there is no fee to attend the event.

For more information on Visitation Day or Shepherd University’s music programs, visit the Shepherd University School of Music or email music@shepherd.edu.