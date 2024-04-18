Who is Shepherd’s new Writer-In-Residence?

Marc Harshman has been appointed as Shepherd University’s Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence., receiving the Appalachian Heritage Writer’s Award and includes a $5,000 prize.

As West Virginia’s Poet Laureate for over a decade, he has published numerous poetry books and children’s books.

Harshman wishes to continue the art of writing by supporting writers throughout the Mountain State, he said in an interview.

Harshman grew up in a rural area of Indiana and spent a lot of time as a child reading books. He earned degrees from Bethany College, Yale Divinity School, and the University of Pittsburgh.

He has spent the majority of his adult life living in West Virginia with his wife and daughter, the state being a significant inspiration for his work.

As Shepherd University’s Writer-in-Residence, Harshman will make the final selection for the winner works for the West Virginia Fiction Competition, with the first-prize winner to receive a $500 cash prize.

The role of Writer-in-Residence also goes hand-in-hand with the Appalachian Heritage Festival, held each Fall in Shepherdstown.

The Appalachian Heritage Writer’s Award is sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council.