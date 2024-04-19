BREAKING: Shepherd BOG approves in-state tuition increase

Shepherd University’s Board of Governors approved a recommendation to increase tuition for full-time in-state students, according to a press release by Executive Director of University Communications Hans Fogle Friday evening.

Tuition will increase by 5% or $414 per semester beginning in Fall 2024, bringing the total cost of full-time in-state students to $8,282 per semester.

Shepherd’s in-state tuition is still below the average tuitions of other public universities in West Virginia, according to Fogle.

The bid on Thursday also called for “increase in rates for food and housing at Shepherd of 4.95%, and an average of 2.4%” and removing “institutional discounting or waivers following their review of the University’s tuition structures.”

Students will also pay for some costs for Shepherd’s Wellness Center, athletics, and technology as a result of the tuition increase.

At this time, there is no tuition increase for out-of-state students.

The last tuition increase at Shepherd was two years ago which increased both in-state and out-of-state tuition, according to Fogle.