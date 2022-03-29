Photobiomodulation Therapy Comes to Shepherd University

Photobiomodulation therapy (PBMT) is a treatment for various diseases or disorders. Endre Mester discovered PBM over 50 years ago in Hungary working with hair regrowth and wound healing in mice. Since then , this therapy has become increasingly accepted by the medical profession, physical therapists and the general public.

Shepherd University Wellness Center recently announced the opening of the Center of Excellence for Photobiomodulation on March 21, with two days of informational seminars to educate everyone of its health benefits as a clinical treatment for a variety of diseases.

What is Photobiomodulation Therapy?

Photobiomodulation (PBM) Therapy is a low-dose light therapy using red light and near-infrared light to improve tissue repair and reduce pain and inflammation.

According to pbmfoundation.org, “Photobiomodulation (PBM) is a noninvasive, FDA cleared, medical technology. Our goal is to expand PBM’s “indications for use” to encompass the broad spectrum of PBM’s benefits for everyone. PBM has been used in over 100 million patient treatments without any documented side effects. Our goal is to promote the rapid adoption of PBM, known as ‘bench to bedside,’ to benefit everyone.”

This therapy has analgesic, anti-inflammatory and regenerating effects. PBM is usually applied several times a week for several weeks resulting in substantial relief. it is also recommended to prevent oral mucositis and other side effects of chemotherapy.

How Does PBM Work?

According to PBM foundation ”When we are injured, or old, our mitochondria produce less ATP and more free radicals. These ROS lead to inflammation (inflammatory cytokines), cell death and the triggering of genetic weaknesses that lead to degenerative diseases such as osteoarthritis, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, cancer, etc.

“So when we apply light at the right parameters of wavelength, intensity and time, inflammatory cytokines are reduced, ATP is increased and the body begins to heal faster.”

According Annie-T Simons, a patient in photobiomodulationstudio.uk/testimonials-text article, “My shoulder is better than before my fracture! Who would have thought I could ever be able to do this again and it’s all down to you. I am amazed at my shoulder strength – at the time of the fracture, doctors told me that I would never be able to get the movement and strength I used to have – I believe it is now even stronger than before!”

Ann Tully in photobiomodulationstudio.uk/testimonials-text said, “Over a course (10 sessions) of photobiomodulation treatment – his magical ‘red light therapy’ – Rupert patiently eased my spine, improving spinal function throughout, especially the neck. I am so extra happy that this was all achieved without pain killers, steroids or in fact any oral medication. Thank you, Rupert, for the restoration work on my body, I am really enjoying a new range of flexibility – not to mention my stronger and aligned right leg, so more efficient rowing!’’