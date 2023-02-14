Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs Reign Supreme over Eagles 38-35

Once a year, Fans from all over the world tune in to watch the Super Bowl and this year was no different. In some would say a Super Bowl classic, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in dramatic fashion.

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has won his second Super Bowl in four seasons and his second honor as Super Bowl MVP. In the first Super Bowl to have two starting black quarterbacks, both quarterbacks put on a show. Mahomes threw three touchdown passes to three receivers. He finished 21 for 27 for 182 yards, while Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards passing and was 27 for 37.

While the audience was shining like a diamond for Rihanna’s halftime show, Chief fans were hanging on to any news they could about Mahomes. Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain on his right leg on January 21st against the Jacksonville Jaguars, injured the same ankle in the first half of the Super Bowl. While Mahomes was scrambling out of the pocket on third down and 15, Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards tackled him around his ankles and awkwardly positioned Mahomes’ foot.

Mahomes hopped off the field in visual pain and was getting ready to go into the locker room for halftime. However, the ankle didn’t seem to stop Mahomes too much. He came running onto the field after half and put up 89 yards passing with 11 yards rushing that led to the Chiefs coming away with the win in the second half.

Although Patrick Mahomes got the win, there was no love lost between the two quarterbacks. Speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes had high praise for the Eagles quarterback.

“If there were any doubters left, there shouldn’t be now,” Patrick Mahomes said at the post-game press conference, “That was a special performance.”

Although Jalen Hurts lost this contest on the grandest stage in football, Hurts remained a class act. When a young man asked about a lesson he learned from the game that he will take on to the next, Hurts responded gracefully.

“You want to cherish these moments with the people you come so far with,” Jalen Hurts said at the post-game conference, “I’m so proud of this team for everything we were able to overcome.”

The Super Bowl also featured the NFL’s first-ever all women flyover for the ceremonial pre-game military ritual.

“It’s not a feeling I can even put in words,” Lieutenant Katie Martinez, a Naval Officer a part of the all-women’s crew said, “It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

It is safe to say this Super Bowl will be remembered for years to come.