16-Year-Old British Trans Girl Murdered, Draws Outrage

On Feb. 11, Brianna Ghey, 16, was fatally stabbed in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, England. It is suspected that Brianna was targeted because she was a transgender girl.

As of right now, there are two teens, 15, suspected of the murder of Brianna Ghey. BBC reports that “‘They are from the local area and remain in custody,’ Cheshire Police said.”

Beforehand, the same police force said that hate crimes were ruled out. But with further investigation, they are putting it under the light.

The suspects, the boy and girl, were both detained and are to appear in front of the court tomorrow. The girl is from Warrington, and the boy is from Leigh.

The cause of the murder is still being explored by local police. However, the two suspects were charged with murder, and put into youth detention.

Stonewall, an LGBTQ+ charity organization, tweeted out their support of the Ghey family, stating, “Our thoughts are with Brianna Ghey, a young trans woman, and her loved ones.”

Brianna was a 16 year old girl who had recently moved to the area around 2020. She was described by her family as “a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and sister.” On social media, Brianna was much loved on

TikTok, where she had a rather large following.

Support is shown on there as well, with users stating how she was always such a kind soul, and that

those with information should quote “help the police with their enquiries to come forward.”

BBC reports that larger events will be found in Liverpool and Bristol, with other events happening later on peppered all across the UK. But the murder of Brianna Ghey isn’t the only heartbreaking thing that is

happening to this poor girl.

It is widely known now that Brianna was a transgender girl. Posts on social media have been accurate in their descriptions describing her as a kind and lovely girl, but most of these outlets aren’t accurate in their stories.

Some outlets initially referred to Brianna by her former name, which drew widespread criticism. Dazeddigital.com, a news source that focuses on modern day social media and events comments on the inaccuracy of different news sources around the globe.

Serena Smith, an editor and writer at Dazed Digital, comments on how sites like The Daily Express and The New York Times were deadnaming Brianna, or referring to her by her birth name. Most news outlets, including the New York Times, subsequently removed the references to her birth name.

There should be no excuse for this.

We’re living in a day and age of new information. When someone, such as a trans person like Brianna, changes their name, it changes how they should be perceived. Deadnaming and using a term that doesn’t

accurately describe who Brianna was before their death is harmful.