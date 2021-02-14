Shepherd University Ram Pantry Offers Food and Other Goods to Employees and Students

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va.,– Shepherd University’s Ram Pantry is located on the lower level of Boteler Hall. The pantry offers food, clothes, and other basic needs to all current Shepherd University students and employees. In 2019 Shepherd partnered with the Mountaineer Food Bank to open the pantry, which provides the university with inventory.

“The purpose of the pantry is to help improve food insecurity on campus or, ideally, eliminate it and to improve the well-being of our students so they can focus on why they’re here to get an education,” said Dr. Jennifer Flora.

Pantry manager, Angel Petty said they think the best part of the pantry is, “helping to eliminate social justice issues such as food insecurity”. Ram Pantry also offers recipes for the items that they carry.

Students can also get information from the Pantry on how to apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Students from Dr. Barnett’s class (350 Field Work) also help out at the pantry with organizing for service hours.

The pantry offers a variety of items from boxed and canned foods to some perishable and frozen food and personal hygiene products.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, some changes have been made to how you can visit the pantry. The process is now online; you log in with your campus credentials here and fill out the form. You will receive your order within 2-3 days.

If you live on campus, your order will be delivered to your door. For pick up, once you receive a notification that your order form has been “approved,” you can pick your order up from the Wellness Center. You must have your Rambler ID with you at pick-up.

The Ram Pantry’s hours of operation are Monday – Friday 6:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday & Sunday 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. If you do not feel comfortable picking your order up in the Wellness Center, you can contact the pantry manager.

Petty (pantry manager) can be contacted by email at apetty@shepherd.edu to set up an alternative time and location to meet with her to receive your order.

If you do not live on campus Petty will contact you via email to set up a time to pick up your order from the pantry. If you have an emergency you can email jflora@shepherd.edu to arrange a same-day pick-up.

The Ram Pantry is for everyone regardless of your status or income.