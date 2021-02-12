Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dethrone Kansas City Chiefs

Shepherdstown, W.Va., – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl LV champions after defeating the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9. Bucs quarterback and former New England Patriot, Tom Brady is now a seven-time Super Bowl champion which puts him above all 32 teams in total Super Bowl wins.

The Bucs made history by becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to play the Super Bowl at its own stadium. Tampa took advantage of playing at home by holding the Chiefs to zero touchdowns and only nine points, far below the Chiefs average of 29.6 points per game.

Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was practically running for his life the whole game as his two starting tackles were out for the game with injuries and had no solutions to stopping the Bucs pass rush. Mahomes finished the game 26-of-49 passing for 270 yards, and two interceptions.

Brady finished the game 21-of-29 passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Brady and tight–end Rob Gronkowski had a vintage post-season performance connecting for two touchdowns.

The first of the two touchdowns came with 37 seconds left in the first quarter that gave the Bucs a 7-3 lead. The second touchdown came with 6:05 left in the second quarter to put the Bucs up 14-3.

The Chiefs were able to score another field goal bringing the game to 14-6 with 1:01 left before halftime but that didn’t stop the Bucs. The Bucs marched down the field with the help of some poorly timed penalties by the Chiefs defense. Brady connecting with wide receiver Antonio Brown on a one-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left before halftime put the Bucs up 21-6.

Kansas City scored on their first drive of the second half but only a field goal would bring the score to 21-9. The Chiefs would not score for the rest of the game.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the Bucs had an answer by driving down 74 yards on only six plays. Running back Leonard Fournette scored a touchdown on a 27-yard run with 7:45 left in the third quarter, putting the Bucs up 28-9.

The Bucs tacked on three more points by a 52-yard field goal from kicker Ryan Succop to bring the score to 31-9 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

The Bucs would go on to win its second Super Bowl title in franchise history, previously beating the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.