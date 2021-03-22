Shepherd students could win a $25 bookstore gift card in mock interview contest

This semester, the Shepherd University Office of Career Services is hosting a mock interview contest.

The top five participants will receive a $25 gift card to the University Bookstore.

Career Advisor Melissa Markey says the contest is a great opportunity for students to practice their interviewing skills.

“Interviewing is so important in the job searching process, and I want to work with as many students as possible to ensure they are making a great impression,” Markey says.

Dr. Jason McKahan, Chair for the Department of Communication, also says mock interviews help prepare students for future job searches.

“Mock interviews help students to practice interviewing and to learn what is expected for employment in a field of work,” McKahan says. “It’s a great way of getting a ‘rehearsal’ of what to expect in professional interviews when you’re on the job hunt.”

The mock interview contest will run for the remainder of the Spring 2021 Semester. Career Services will announce the winners during the last week of the semester (April 26 – April 30).

Shepherd students who are interested can sign up by emailing Melissa Markey at: jobweb@shepherd.edu.