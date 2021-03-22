Graduation – Simplified

Shepherdstown, W.Va., – Shepherd University’s May 8 commencement ceremony will be one like no other. Because of protocols for Covid-19, the university’s 148th Commencement will be very different.

Not only will the class of 2021 have a graduation ceremony, but also the May 2020 graduates along with the December and August 2019 graduates .

Deciphering all of the e-mails received to help us prepare for graduation has been a bit tough. The Picket staff has tried to put everything we have received in lieu of commencement in one organized place.

Class of 2021 Undergraduate Convocation and Graduate Walks

At 11 a.m. on Saturday May 8th, the convocation for undergraduate degree candidates will be held in the Butcher Center. This event is for CANDIDATES ONLY, family and friends will be able to watch via livestream.

Doors to the Butcher Center will open at 10:30 a.m. for the undergraduates to find seating. You are required to wear your regalia in order to participate. Regalia can be found both online and in the university book store.

Candidates will receive their diploma cover which will be used for the walk at convocation along with a special gift and a goodie bag for their families at the end of the convocation. Graduates MUST BRING DIPLOMA COVER TO GRADUATE WALK.

The graduate walk will allow for four family members to escort them in their graduate walk. To better understand how the walk will go, click here.

A link should have been sent to all students to register their guests on March 16. If you did not receive a link contact jflora@shepherd.edu.

Where do I walk?

Undergraduate graduate walks will be held in The Butcher Center, The Wellness Center, or The Frank Theater Center. To walk you must sign up for a certain time and also sign your guests up to escort you.

Butcher Center Gymnasium

1 p.m. – Class of 2020 Make-up Graduate Walk for Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral Recipients (Make-up graduate walk)

2:40 p.m. – Class of 2021 College of Nursing, Education, and Health Sciences

The Wellness Center

1 p.m. – Class of 2021 College of Business

2:40 p.m.- Class of 2021 College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences

Frank Center Theater

1 p.m. – Class of 2021 Regents Bachelor of Arts

2: 40 p.m. – Class of 2021 College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Class of 2021 Master’s and Doctoral Recipient Commencement Ceremony

Since there is a smaller number of students receiving masters and doctoral degrees, their ceremony will be held on Saturday May 8th at 9 a.m. in The Butcher Center auditorium.

Guests are allowed to attend this ceremony; seating will begin at 8 a.m.

To participate, candidates must wear their regalia including their hood. There will be no hooding on stage due to COVID safety measures.

After the ceremony graduates will pick their diploma up in the Wellness Center.