Shepherd Men’s Basketball season comes to an end in their loss to Millersville 79-69.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” was the slogan for the night as the Shepherd men’s basketball team lost to Millersville University 79-69 in the first round of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament.

After coming off a high-powered performance on Senior Day Saturday, the Rams struggled offensively at Millersville. They were 8-of-23 behind the three-point line and 25-of-57 from the field. Shepherd was forced to play from behind the whole game after a slow start.

Caden Najdawi led all scorers with 25 points. Najdawi had a game high 14 rebounds to lead the Marauders.

Junior forward Kyle Daggett led the Rams in scoring with 19 points and six rebounds. Millersville won the interior battle by out-rebounding Shepherd 42-29. The Marauders scored 42 of their points in the paint.

Senior Thomas Lang finished his last game with 17 points. Lang set a single-season record with 111 three pointers made and finished third on Shepherd’s all-time three-pointers made list.

“My four years at Shepherd have easily been the best four years of my life,” Lang said. “Getting an opportunity to play under a great coach, to play with great teammates over the years and to play for such a tight-knit community that is here at Shepherd, it’s truly been a blessing.”

The Rams fought back in the second half to bring the game to within four points, but the Marauders would close out the game on an eight to two run to end the Rams season 79-69.