Beeman, Clayton and McLaughlin named to all-conference team

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va., – Three Shepherd women’s basketball players were named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference all-conference team, the league announced on Thursday.

Freshman Abby Beeman and junior Sydney Clayton were named first team all-conference while junior Marley McLaughlin gained second team honors. Beeman was also named freshman athlete of the year in the east division.

“It feels awesome, especially knowing all the hard work I’ve put in to get to this point,” Beeman said. “I’m very thankful for my teammates and coaches.”

Beeman finished her freshman campaign averaging 19.7 points per game to lead all freshmen in the nation. Beeman’s 219 assists were the most of any player in Division II women’s basketball.

Clayton gained first team all-conference for the first time in her career after being named to the second team in the Mountain East Conference last season.

“It shows how far I’ve come,” Clayton said. “It also feels great that my teammates Abby and Marley are right there with me.”

Clayton averaged a career-high 17.5 points per game. She shot 59.2 percent from the field which is good for 12th in the country.

McLaughlin was given all-conference honors for the first time in her career Thursday, getting a spot on the second team.

“Shepherd has already made its mark on the PSAC with three players included on the all-conference team,” McLaughlin said. “We have just begun.”

McLaughlin’s 17.1 points per game ranked third on the team behind Beeman and Clayton. She led the team in steals with 64.

The Rams finished the season 21-9 which was their highest win total since the 2014-2015 season where they went 22-10.