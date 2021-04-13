A mystical waterfall cove is hidden in the hills of a beloved Charleston park

Charleston, W.Va., – For over 50 years, Coonskin Park has been the go-to spot in Charleston, West Virginia, for hiking trips, family cookouts and playground playdates. The park features trails, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, tennis courts, sports fields and more.

Aside from the more obvious sights, Coonskin also has beautiful nature hideaways tucked along the hiking trails. Many Charlestonians are unaware that a short walk on the Alice Knight Memorial Trail will lead them to a fairytale-like waterfall.

The Trailhead

Sights Along the Way

The Alice Knight Memorial Trail is a 1.1-mile loop. Hikers can find several unique sights before even reaching the waterfall cove.

The Waterfall

Shortly after passing the rock wall, there is a small trail to the right of the main path. The short trail goes down toward Coonskin Fork and ends at the ultimate destination – the waterfall.

For information about the Alice Knight Trail and how to find it, visit the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation website or alltrails.com.