A mystical waterfall cove is hidden in the hills of a beloved Charleston park

April 13, 2021 Amanda Barber Arts & Style, Local News, Travel 0

Charleston, W.Va., – For over 50 years, Coonskin Park has been the go-to spot in Charleston, West Virginia, for hiking trips, family cookouts and playground playdates. The park features trails, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, tennis courts, sports fields and more.

Aside from the more obvious sights, Coonskin also has beautiful nature hideaways tucked along the hiking trails. Many Charlestonians are unaware that a short walk on the Alice Knight Memorial Trail will lead them to a fairytale-like waterfall.

A portion of Coonskin park is where nature and infrastructure collide. From the Alice Knight Memorial trailhead, one can see the approach landing lights that lead pilots to nearby Yeager Airport. The airport sits on a narrow ridge just above the park and planes frequently fly overhead.
The Trailhead

A stone monument marks the head of the Alice Knight Memorial Trail at Coonskin Park in Charleston, West Virginia.
The monument and trail honor Alice Elizabeth Knight Martin, who passed away from a neurological aneurysm at age 58 in 2008. According to Knight’s obituary, she was a lover of nature, a wildlife photographer and a member of various local nature organizations. One of the organizations Knight belonged to was the Friends of Coonskin.
Sights Along the Way 

The Alice Knight Memorial Trail is a 1.1-mile loop. Hikers can find several unique sights before even reaching the waterfall cove.

On sunny days, the natural light casts through the tall hickory trees that line the Alice Knight Memorial Trail.
A lopsided footbridge–that may need some clearing and repairing–crosses the Coonskin Fork, a tributary of the Elk River. Coonskin Fork is the source for the waterfall located less than a mile upstream.
A rock wall provides hikers with a bit of shade while on the Alice Knight Memorial Trail. Hikers will reach this area just before getting to the waterfall. The rock wall is another place at Coonskin Park where humans and nature collide. The natural moss has grown over years-old graffiti on the rocks while newer paint markings are more visible.
The Waterfall

Shortly after passing the rock wall, there is a small trail to the right of the main path. The short trail goes down toward Coonskin Fork and ends at the ultimate destination – the waterfall.

The waterfall hidden in the hills of Coonskin Park looks like a magical place from a storybook. The water appears a clean, blueish-green; quite different from John Denver’s lyrics, “Miner’s lady, stranger to blue water.” The rocky cove provides shade and the waterfall gives a nice mist, perfect for cooling down after walking on the Alice Knight Memorial Trail. Dogs are allowed on the trail and must be kept on a leash at all times. 
For information about the Alice Knight Trail and how to find it, visit the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation website or alltrails.com.

