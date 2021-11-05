Theater Performances Start Once Again

Ever since the pandemic began, civilization had to shut down, pausing everything. It has taken two years to get back into our routines. Shepherd University’s theater program will be performing this weekend on stage after previous productions have been performed outside, over the radio, or online.

“When We Were Young and Unafraid” by Sarah Treem, directed by the head of the theater program, kb saine, is a play about a woman named Agnes turning her home into a shelter for abused women with her daughter Penny.

A woman named Mary Anne seeks refuge, changing the atmosphere by teaching Penny how to get the boy she likes. However, Agnes does not approve the methods and advice Mary Anne is giving Penny but looks at her responsibilities as a mother and caretaker.

Shepherd University’s theater department tries to produce plays that address relevant issues for people to discuss.

“The subject matter can be difficult at times, but it is a story that everyone needs to hear,” Korinne Myers, who plays Mary Anne, said.

Yet, the actors are very thrilled to be back on stage this semester. All the actors had expressed that it felt very unreal to be performing once again.

“I cannot describe the joy I feel being able to perform and make art with others again,” said Maggie Clugston, who plays Hannah.

“While there remain precautions, getting to work with a cast and crew once again has been so heartwarming,” Jack Dempsey, playing Paul, expressed.

One actor, Emily Baker, who plays Agnes, described the show as “a realistic story about self-acceptance and women empowerment…each character is digging into parts of themselves that they did not know were there,”

Another, Olivia Stevens, who plays Penny, described about “the most rewarding thing about being in this production…is how close I feel to Penny. Getting into character feels natural, she is very familiar to me.”

Everyone combing the actors and crew members are happy the show is onstage with a live audience once again. The crew members have been helping the cast, and other crew members, throughout the entire process and those helped them could not be more grateful.

This weekend, performances of the production are Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Performances will be in the Franks Art Center. Those who plan on seeing the show must follow COVID Safety Policies within the building, which include wearing masks inside the building.

Content Advisory: “When We Were Young and Unafraid” discusses mature topics such as violence against women.