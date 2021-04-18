The Problematic America First Caucus Platform

Shepherdstown W.Va., – On Friday, Punchbowl news released a bombshell story. They reported that Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosasr (R-Ar.) were founding an American First Caucus with a seven-page caucus platform filled with nativist, and outright fascist dog-whistles.

As of current events, Gosar and Greene have denied involvement, Greene even tweeting, “They released a staff-level draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read.”

Though this claim is also being made 18 hours after tweeting, “…Taking #AngloSaxon out of context to mean racist is the same as the idiots that lied about me and #JewishSpaceLasers…”

This tweet seems to defend the contents of the platform. As of the story being released Friday, Greene also has not condemned the contents of the previously mentioned caucus platform. Within the main Twitter thread addressing this, she attempts to claim this is completely fabricated by tweeting, “This is just a repeat of Jewish Space Lasers. Another term I never used & the media made up…”

Though true Representative Greene never directly said, “Jewish space laser,” she does claim that the Rothschilds, through a green energy corporation, beamed sun rays down to Earth.

This tact of ‘just asking questions’ while throwing out names like ‘Rothschild’ is known as dog-whistling.

Dogwhistling according to Google dictionary is, “a subtly aimed political message which is intended for, and can only be understood by, a particular group.”

Usually, these are used to signal to other people within the in-group, while everybody else remains clueless.

For example, an overlooked aspect to this document under ‘Immigration’ is a reference to post-1965 immigration. For many, this number would seem abstract or benign, but its meaning is anything but.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the ‘Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965’, a reform that fundamentally changed how immigration worked. Prior to that, immigration was decided on a nationality quota. Which meant people from different nationalities were given separate quotas depending on American population figures.

This act allowed more people from Africa, Asia, and Central America to immigrate to America. Whereas before it was predominately from European nations.

Quick catchy references to events like this will suffice for most without ever knowing the meaning. However, the in-group, that of nativists and xenophobes, fully understand the kind of message the speaker is espousing.

This, in-tandem with references to Anglo-Saxon culture and architecture that, “befits the progeny of European architecture…” leaves little questions to the author’s motives.

It would appear, that through the heavy media attention there has been too much pushback for Greene and Gosar to move forward. As of Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for Greene, Nick Dyer, has announced, “The Congresswoman wants to make clear that she is not launching anything. This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed to or approved.”

This is a walk back from just a day before when Dyer claimed, “Be on the lookout for the release of the America First Caucus platform when it’s announced to the public very soon.”

Though many GOP politicians have condemned the party and platform, there were others that publicly announced they were interested in joining.

Representative Matt Gaetz(R-FL), who has received recent media attention due to allegations of sex trafficking and prostitution of a 17-year-old tweeted, “I’m proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus. We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers. This is just a hit piece from the America Last crowd in Big Media, Big Tech & Big Government.”

As well as Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) who claimed he was, “looking at” joining the new caucus. Though when asked what his thoughts were on the ‘Anglo-Saxon influence he stated, “[he] hadn’t seen that.”

“It’s not supposed to be about race at all,” he went on to say.

This mirrors Greene’s claim that, “The media are the ones focused on race & use it to divide the American people with hate through identity politics… I believe in America First with all my heart and that means every American, of every race, creed, and color. I will never back down, and I will never stop fighting for America First.”

This is despite her, frankly, inflammatory rhetoric in the past. Going as far as to claim, “There is an Islamic invasion into our government offices…”

As well as calling Black Lives Matter protesters, “Idiots,” and compared them to the neo-Nazis and KKK members that marched in Charlottesville.

There is a real danger in allowing peddlers of Q-Anon to hold office and political power. This will not be the last time this happens; this will not be the end of this rhetoric.

This can only end when we oppose those who stand against the American people.